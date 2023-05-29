U.S. Postal Service workers and supporters rallied at Westlake Park in downtown Seattle on Monday to show solidarity as the national letter carriers’ union negotiates a new contract for the workers who deliver the mail.

Workers in the Seattle area have faced long hours due to required overtime, and are urging an end to non-career track positions, which come with lower pay and fewer benefits than career-track positions, said Kevin Gottlieb, president of Branch 79 of the National Association of Letter Carriers.

Staffing shortages have hit the Postal Service hard, both nationally and in the Seattle area, resulting in delayed deliveries and frustrated residents. Union representatives have said the service is caught in a vicious cycle: Without enough staff, those who remain are forced to work long hours to deliver the rest of the mail. The grueling overtime then drives more carriers, who make $19 to $23 to start, to leave.

At Monday’s event, which drew dozens of people into the Memorial Day sunshine, letter carriers gave speeches, as did representatives of other local unions. Supporters carried blue and red signs with slogans including “Fair Contract Now” and “End Mandatory Overtime Now.”

In a speech, Debbie Dixon, regional administrative assistant for the National Association of Letter Carriers Region Two, described high turnover rates. An April report from the USPS inspector general’s office found that its annual turnover rate for non-career track positions increased from 38.5% to 58.9% between fiscal years 2019 and 2022.

“It’s atrocious,” Dixon said, echoing a member of the crowd. “Why is it? It’s management.” In the six states she works in, she has seen workers working 90 to 100 hours a week, she said.

She said management need to be trained on the union’s contract.

“The United States Postal Service must hold those in management personally and professionally accountable for their violations of our contract,” Dixon said. “Ignorance of our contractual rights cannot be acceptable.”

In some cases, when the union files complaints about contract violations, the postal service is simply paying to settle the grievances, union representatives have previously told The Seattle Times.

Gottlieb said workers want the Postal Service to fully staff every office and do a better job holding on to employees.

Gottlieb, on leave from his route in Federal Way to serve as president, has been a letter carrier for 35 years.

“We want them to, of course, hire, but we also want them to retain the employees they get,” Gottlieb said. “That’s one of the biggest problems, is they fail in retaining the employees they do hire.”

It’s not clear how long it could take to negotiate a new contract, Gottlieb said. The previous contract was set to expire May 20, but will remain in force until a new agreement takes effect. Negotiations began in February.

Garrett Scott started working for the Postal Service in 2004, seeking job security and to get involved in union activism. He had to take a test at a bingo hall to get accepted.

“And I waited a year and a half until they called me,” Scott said, “That’s how desirable working for the post office was back then. And things have really taken a dramatic downturn.”

C Moline, a letter carrier and steward at University Station who started working for the Postal Service in 2020, at one point was working 60 or more hours a week, which took a toll on her mental health.

She is now on a medical restriction but still faces required overtime, working up to 11 hours a day, five days a week.

“I’m glad we’re fighting together, because the terrible working conditions in the Postal Service are not a fight we can win alone,” Moline told the crowd Monday.

Information from The Seattle Times archives was included in this report.