A tornado warning was issued early Saturday morning in Grays Harbor County after fallen trees blocked a portion of Moclips Highway.
It’s unclear whether the damage was caused by a tornado. But National Weather Service Seattle radar picked up wind rotations capable of producing a tornado 5 miles southwest of Neilton between 4:35-4:45 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release issued late Saturday night. The warning lasted from 4:40 a.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.
“It was fairly short-lived, about two scans probably at best on the radar,” meteorologist Maddie Kristell said Sunday morning.
The 10 or so trees, which were up to 2 feet in diameter, have since been cleared and there is not enough evidence to determine whether or not a tornado formed or it was merely strong winds. Gusts of 30-40 m.p.h. are expected to blow through Western Washington this afternoon, primarily south of Seattle.
