A large flood of water closed the south portion of the A Concourse at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Tuesday morning.

The flood, which began just before 7 a.m., has closed all A gates south of gate A10. These gates are used by a number of airlines, including United, Delta and some international carriers, said Chris Guizlo, an airport spokesperson.

As of 11 a.m., airport personnel were cleaning up the flood and working with airlines to move flights to alternate gates, Guizlo said.

The flood has not affected operations outside the flood area, Guizlo said.

The south end of the A Concourse will remain closed to passengers and employees until further notice.

The cause of the flood is not yet clear, Guizlo said.