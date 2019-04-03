Milo, an expert at explosives detection, is retiring from Port of Seattle Police K-9 unit.

Port of Seattle Police K-9 Milo enjoyed a peanut-butter-frosting-covered-in-bacon cake at his retirement party on Wednesday at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The 9-year-old black lab, an expert at explosives detection, has been adopted by his handler Sgt. Chris Lewis. They have been partners since 2012.

Milo worked Super Bowl 50; assisted with security for U.S. presidents; and “was instrumental in an investigation that led to seven felony arrests related to the interstate transportation and sale of thousands of pounds of illegal explosive material,” according to a news release.

Asked what Milo can look forward to with his time off, Lewis said, “A lot of vacations.”