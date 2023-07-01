Chair of the Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe Jeromy Sullivan, a longtime advocate for the environment, cultural preservation and salmon recovery, died Friday. He was 50.

Raised in Little Boston on Port Gamble Bay, the son of Dianna Purser and Melvin Sullivan, he was quickly introduced to a life of living off the water, digging clams and catching crab and salmon.

“We are a community that relies on the natural resources — it’s a cultural resource for us as much as a natural resource because we’re doing the same things our ancestors did to sustain ourselves,” he said in a 2013 interview. “And it’s a part of our identity and it’s a part of what we do. Not only do we have to do it, but we love to do it.”

Sullivan was a commercial geoduck harvester for nearly two decades. He was first elected to tribal council in 2005 and served as chair of the tribe for over a decade.

“Guided by a love of family, community, and nature, he felt deep connections to the water and the forest and was passionate about protecting the environment and tribal treaty rights,” the tribe wrote in a statement.

Early in his tenure, as a staunch advocate of healing Port Gamble Bay, Sullivan helped shepherd what was at the time one of the biggest cleanups of its kind along Puget Sound’s shores, removing thousands of creosote pilings and contaminated sand from the site of a former mill.

In 2017 he helped finalize a $13 million-plus deal to preserve more than 4,000 acres of forest, wetlands and shoreline along the bay, alive with bear, coyote, deer and birds.

More recently, Sullivan helped lead efforts to buy and reclaim more than 900 acres at the site of a former lumber mill, the construction of which displaced Native people from the region. They were moved across the bay, and some went to work at the mill by canoe. Port Gamble S’Klallam people were among the first and last mill employees.

When Sullivan came into office, Port Gamble S’Klallam had 1,340 acres. Today, the tribe has more than 2,700 acres, according to a statement from the tribe.

Under Sullivan’s leadership, the tribe became the first in the nation to run its own foster care and adoption program, according to the tribe.

Sullivan’s work reached far beyond the bay.

In 2018, Gov. Jay Inslee appointed the tribal chair to the state Salmon Recovery Funding Board, a state board that awards grants for projects like culvert removals or estuary restoration aimed at restoring salmon populations.

While serving on the Hood Canal Coordinating Council, Sullivan advocated for research and projects to restore fish passage at the Hood Canal Bridge, a place where mortality rates of some baby fish reached 50%. This spring, he saw his advocacy come to fruition in the form of a massive fish guidance structure.

“Salmon has always been a part of our culture. Since time immemorial it’s always been a part of us, part of a part of our identity,” Sullivan said in a March interview. “This is a big deal. We went through such a long process over the years. And this is where we’re at. We’re not close to a solution yet, but this is a Band-Aid that I hope really works.”

Sullivan was a recipient of the Billy Frank Jr. Leadership Award for his contributions.

For the past few weeks, Sullivan was hospitalized and underwent treatment for a short illness, the tribe wrote in a statement. “While he had been slowly improving, unfortunately, his condition deteriorated quickly over the last couple of days. On Friday night, he passed away surrounded by the love of his family.”

Sullivan is survived by his wife, Toni; their two children, Samantha and Jacob; and his brothers, Chad and Corey.

His death this week prompted fond remembrances from Washington political and tribal leaders.

“He was a gracious and engaged leader who was highly respected by all who knew him,” Inslee wrote in a tweet Saturday. “I greatly value the time I was fortunate to spend with him in our mutual work together.”

U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, said Sullivan was a gifted leader, a proud family man, and a dear friend.

“Whether he was advocating for affordable housing investments or for the right to harvest shellfish, he did so with heart for service and a commitment to treaty rights,” Kilmer wrote in a tweet.

“The last thing Jeromy texted me were the words ‘I miss you, my friend. And I hope we connect soon,’” Kilmer wrote. “I will miss you, Chairman. And I hope we will connect again some day.”

“Words are hollow right now, we wish we could make the hurt go away, but Jeromy was one of ours,” former Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribal Chair Ron Charles said in a statement. “We watched him grow up with that winning personality. He will not be forgotten.”

Tribal offices will be closed Monday. Information on services is forthcoming.