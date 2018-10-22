Rain is in the forecast for Tuesday night, after which air quality will return to "good" for the week, according to the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency.

Stagnant air that reduced visibility and air quality around Puget Sound on Monday, is clearing up gradually and unlikely to return for the rest of the week, the National Weather Service said.

Air quality, which deteriorated to less-than-healthy levels for sensitive residents of the region, is expected to improve as the return of onshore air flow “helps stir things up and clean up the air,” starting Tuesday morning, meteorologist Johnny Burg said. Conditions will still be foggy on Tuesday morning, though noticeably better, he added.

According to the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency, air quality was “moderate” throughout much of the Puget Sound as of 2 p.m. on Monday. That means it is acceptable for most residents, but some pollutants may pose a moderate health concern for those who are sensitive to air pollution. Rain is in the forecast for Tuesday night, after which air quality will return to “good” for the week, according to the agency.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport temporarily suspended takeoffs and landings Monday morning after visibility was reduced to less than 500 feet. The airport said it remained under a “fog advisory” even after resuming flights.

Pollution levels have climbed over the past few days due to a temperature inversion, air-monitoring specialist Adam Petrusky said. Normally, air temperature decreases with altitude, but during an inversion, warmer air sits above cooler air.

“This inversion and no winds have been keeping most of the air pollution close to the ground,” Petrusky said. “Here, the air-pollution problems in the winter are temperature driven and due to inversions and air stagnation. The rain though basically cleans out the air as it traps air particles and washes them down through the sewer.”

Clouds are expected to increase throughout Tuesday, producing night-time showers, Burg said. Rain is also expected for Thursday and Sunday, he added.