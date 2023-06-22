A solid majority of Seattle residents support a citywide capital-gains tax aimed at the wealthy, to complement the new statewide capital-gains tax that went into effect this year, according to a new poll.

In a Seattle Times/Suffolk University poll, 54% of respondents said they support a Seattle capital-gains tax “similar to the state’s new capital-gains tax on the sale of stocks and bonds over $250,000 in a year.”

Thirty-two percent of respondents said they opposed a citywide capital-gains tax, and 14% were undecided.

“This shows people want progressive revenue options,” City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda said in a prepared statement. Mosqueda spearheaded passage of the city’s JumpStart tax, which applies to big businesses that pay high salaries, the last citywide measure to attempt to make the tax system more progressive. “I am thankful we have more tools due to the Legislature’s work and community’s call for turning our upside-down tax system right-side-up.”

Support in the poll was strongest among Democrats, among people who have moved to Seattle recently and among people who said Seattle was a good place to live. It was weakest among Republicans, among people who have lived here their whole lives and among those who said Seattle was a poor place to live.

Democrats and progressives, both statewide and in Seattle, have long sought changes to Washington’s regressive tax system. With no state income tax, local and state governments are heavily reliant on sales, business and property taxes. Due to that combination, people who make less money in Washington pay a higher share of their income in taxes.

Advertising

But that has begun to change recently. Democrats in Olympia passed a capital-gains tax in 2021 on a party-line vote. It was immediately challenged in court, labeled an unconstitutional income tax by opponents. But the state Supreme Court disagreed, giving its blessing to the tax earlier this year.

Early figures from the state show the capital-gains tax, in its first months of existence, bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars more in revenue than expected.

And because it only applies to sales of stocks, bonds and other assets worth more than $250,000, the revenue has come from the most well-off Washington residents.

Cate Gerhart, a University of Washington librarian, said she’s broadly supportive of a citywide capital-gains tax, especially if it could help ease the burden of rising property taxes. She said she can just barely afford the property taxes on her Maple Leaf home.

“When I do retire, if property taxes keep going up, I might have to sell my house,” said Gerhart, 65, who responded to the poll. “Having some kind of additional way to tax people in the city is a good thing, rather than kind of taxing the poor just like the rich.”

James Howey, 66, a retired software engineer, opposes a citywide capital-gains tax. He worries that if the city keeps implementing new taxes on businesses and the wealthy, that businesses and the wealthy will find somewhere else to live and do business.

Advertising

“Seattle has a great deal to thank the tech companies for,” Howey, a poll respondent, said. “I think it’s killing the goose that laid the golden egg, these guys, they’re moving to Bellevue, they’re moving to Austin, nobody has to be here.

“They’ll pencil it out, and if it doesn’t fit they’re going to open in Shoreline,” he said.

Local officials are now looking to emulate the state tax as another way to bring in tax revenue from the wealthy and make local tax systems more progressive.

In Seattle, City Councilmember Alex Pedersen recently proposed a 2% city capital-gains tax that would piggyback off the state tax, applying to the same transactions. He estimated the tax could raise $50 million a year in local tax revenue.

Pedersen said any new progressive tax should be revenue neutral — coupled with the repeal of a regressive tax. He proposed repealing a city tax on water utility bills to balance the new revenue from a capital-gains tax.

“People are eager for a fair and reasonable tax system because we currently suffer from the most regressive taxes in the nation,” Pedersen said.

Advertising

A “Revenue Stabilization Work Group,” chaired by Mosqueda, has also been evaluating a capital-gains tax, among other options, and is scheduled to release a report this year.

The Seattle Times/Suffolk University poll of 500 Seattle residents was conducted June 12-16 by phone. It has a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.

More poll results will be released in the coming days on subjects including housing, city politics and public safety.