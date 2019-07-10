Seattle’s primary election is just around the corner, with ballots scheduled to be mailed July 17, and the City Council’s seven district seats are up for grabs.

There are 55 candidates running, with 10 or more competing in some races, and they’re debating crucial issues, including policing, growth, transportation and homelessness.

Related Full coverage of the 2019 Seattle City Council Elections

So put your summer on pause for a few minutes, select your district below and see where the candidates stand on questions that matter to you.

District 1: West Seattle, South Park (detailed map)

District 2: Southeast Seattle, Georgetown (detailed map)

District 3: Central Seattle (detailed map)

District 4: Northeast Seattle (detailed map)

District 5: North Seattle (detailed map)

District 6: Northwest Seattle (detailed map)

District 7: Pioneer Square to Magnolia (detailed map)