A yard sign supporting City Council candidate Shaun Scott was spray-painted with a racial slur, and Seattle leaders are condemning the racist vandalism.

Scott campaign aide Enrico Doan wrote Tuesday on Twitter about the sign in his yard being defaced and the candidate later shared a photo. (Warning: This image contains graphic and racist language.)

The yard sign, featuring a photo of the candidate, who is black, was covered in spray paint with a four-letter word and a racial slur against black people.

“Woke up early this morning to find my (Scott) yard sign vandalized … ,” wrote Doan, who lives in Wallingford. “Had to toss the sign immediately —I live in a neighborhood with lots of children.”

Scott is running in District 4, which includes Eastlake, Wallingford, the University District and multiple Northeast Seattle neighborhoods.

“People just need to understand that these things are things that happen in liberal Seattle … and that things like this have happened somewhat regularly on the campaign trail,” he said in an interview Wednesday.

The candidate said he was called the racial slur while canvassing and while contacting voters via text message “had people write back some of the most vile, racist things you can imagine.”

Doan said he doesn’t know whether other Scott yard signs in the same neighborhood were vandalized.

“I have a little puppy and took her out for a walk and that’s when I noticed it,” he said. “It obviously happened at night because it wasn’t like that the night before.”

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best wrote on Twitter that the Seattle Police Department will investigate the vandalism.

People of color running for office encounter challenges that other candidates don’t, and “racist intimidation is designed to keep black and brown people and not-privileged groups out of the political process, which weakens our democracy,” Scott said.

“In the middle of us trying to make Seattle the city that many think it is, we have the unique burden of having to confront the city we actually have,” he added.

Councilmember M. Lorena González responded to the incident on Twitter, writing Tuesday, “This racist attack on a candidate of color is deplorable and must not be tolerated. I condemn these acts of hate and call on other elected officials and candidates to do the same.”

González added, “Seattle, even with its reputation of being the most progressive city in the nation, is not immune from acts of hatred. When people wonder why more people of color don’t run for office, this is your answer.”

Scott’s opponent in the District 4 race is Alex Pedersen.

“I learned today that racist graffiti was found yesterday on a yard sign of my opponent, Shaun Scott,” Pedersen wrote on Facebook Wednesday. “Racism and hate should have no place in Seattle or anywhere. I condemn any racist and hateful comments and actions directed toward anyone. People may differ strongly on policy issues, but we must be united in rejecting racism and hate.”

Mayor Jenny Durkan also addressed the incident, writing on Twitter: “We still have far to go in dismantling racism in our city and country. Acts of racism, hatred and bigotry have no place and cannot be tolerated in Seattle. Over the next week, we will have debates and differ in our voting. But this is not political dialogue – it is hate speech.”