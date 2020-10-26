OLYMPIA — Washington voters should be on the lookout for fake information intended to confuse people in the days leading up to and after the Nov. 3 election, state Secretary of State Kim Wyman said Monday.

“We are anticipating in the coming days … misinformation and disinformation campaigns shared not only on social media, but across the internet,” said Wyman in a news conference with several county auditors.

Wyman’s news conference comes after the FBI announced last week that Iran was sending fake, threatening emails to American voters.

She urged voters to share suspected emails or social media posts with the secretary of state’s office “to really help us combat these efforts.”

The FBI said Russia and Iran had obtained voter registration information — which is often publicly available — in an effort to influence the final weeks of the presidential election.

Washington and other states have been on high alert for election breaches since it was revealed that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election.

Advertising

This year’s election comes amid a pandemic, deepening partisan divides and civil unrest.

At least three of Washington’s 39 counties — King, Snohomish and Thurston — have planned for some sort of security presence at elections offices or ballot drop boxes during the voting period.

Wyman on Monday touted a host of security features in Washington’s vote-by-mail election system, from the security of drop boxes to secure online systems and the ability to verify voter signatures as ballots come in.