Laid-back San Juan County is fully embracing the concept of island life.

The small, waterbound county in Washington state is moving most of its employees to a 32-hour work week while keeping their pay steady.

The County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the change, which officials negotiated with a labor union that represents 142 nurses, environmental stewards, road-crew workers, park workers, clerks and other county employees. They account for about 70% of the county’s labor force. Sheriff’s office employees and employees in management won’t be affected.

San Juan County, which encompasses the San Juan Islands (like San Juan, Orcas, Lopez and Shaw), and which has a population of about 18,000, is one of the first local governments in the U.S. to ditch a 40-hour work week, officials say, joining a growing trend among some private employers.

The county’s leaders say they’re making the change to keep their budget under control, address staffing challenges and give employees more personal time. Cutting hours while paying employees the same amount of money will effectively increase their per-hour wage rates without requiring the county to raise taxes, the leaders say, hoping to attract job applicants who are seeking a superior work-life balance. Employees with 32-hour weeks will have more time to hike, bike, volunteer, see doctors and hang out with their kids.

“The 32-hour work week is both fiscally responsible and socially responsive. It takes into account a full-time, working islander’s way of life,” County Council Chair Cindy Wolf said in a statement Tuesday. “This change brings the opportunity to … do all the many things which are important to personal and community well-being without interrupting workflow.”

Like many employers in Washington and beyond since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the county has been struggling to hire workers and keep up with requests for higher wages, officials said Tuesday.

A chronic 10-15% vacancy rate has made it harder for departments to meet deadlines and prevent burnout, the officials said, and about 15% of the county’s employees are set to become eligible for retirement in the next three years. Hiring can be particularly hard in San Juan County because the islands are so isolated, accessible only by ferry, private boat or plane.

Residents often have to travel to the mainland to visit doctors, see relatives and do business. The ferry trip lasts more than three hours.

“It has always been challenging to recruit and retain workers … due to how remote we are and the high cost of living here,” but employees are also more empowered today than in the past and are insisting on healthier work-life boundaries, said Angie Baird, the county’s human resources director.

With some restaurants, shops and other businesses on the San Juan Islands recently reducing their hours or staffing, or even shuttering because of economic and labor-market pressures, the county “must respond to employee needs to remain a competitive employer,” Baird said.

Members of the AFSCME 1849 union greenlit the new arrangement last week and the County Council approved the deal Tuesday, with the new hours scheduled to start in October. The affected employees will see their base wage rates adjusted to ensure their take-home pay doesn’t decrease. They’re getting a cost-of-living boost as well. Had the county not agreed to a 32-hour week, the union likely would have pushed for larger raises.

“Asking the voters to increase taxes in the current economic climate is the path of last resort,” County Manager Mike Thomas said in a statement.

Certain county offices that are open to the public may adjust their hours or close one day each week, while law enforcement and emergency services will continue without any changes, officials said, planning to track the effects of the new setup on hiring, service delivery and employee wellness.