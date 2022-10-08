The Women’s March chanted through the streets of Seattle on Saturday, stirred by advocates and public speakers to demand reproductive rights and access to safe, legal abortions ahead of midterm elections in November.

A few hundred people marched from Cal Anderson Park on Capitol Hill to a heavily crowded pedestrian walkway at Pike Place Market, while thousands more protested nationwide.

On Tuesday, exactly 100 days since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, President Joe Biden announced a set of grants and guidelines to protect access to abortion and contraception.

In Seattle, on the arm of 76-year-old Suzan Mulkern was tattooed a single word: VOTE.

“I came out because of the precarity of our democracy,” she said.

Born in 1946, decades before Roe v. Wade decriminalized abortion nationwide, Mulkern recalled a time when a close friend in college nearly bled to death in a dormitory for fear an illegal abortion could prove fatal or result in arrest.

Organizers said several lawmakers were invited to speak at the march on Saturday but only U.S. Sen. Patty Murray responded by sending a representative to speak on her behalf due to prior commitments. (Jill Biden appeared at two Seattle events Saturday with Murray and other local Democratic officials, beginning at noon, overlapping with the 1 p.m. Women’s March.)

“We have to make our voices heard,” said Cathy Bellipanmi, 64, from Renton. “The Supreme Court is a bunch of men trying to control our bodies.”

Abortion bans have been instituted to varying degrees in more than a dozen states since the landmark case was overturned in June. According to the White House, almost 30 million women of reproductive age live in states with an ongoing abortion ban.

“Everybody has the rights to their own body,” 21-year-old Anand Gandhi said Saturday as he marched through downtown Seattle. “It’s not up to anyone else.”