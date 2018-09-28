The woman, Candace Faber, tweeted about Fain on Thursday, after hours of televised testimony on sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

A Seattle woman said Thursday that prominent Washington state Sen. Joe Fain raped her after her college graduation in 2007. Fain denied the accusation and called for an investigation into the alleged incident.

The woman, Candace Faber, tweeted about Fain on Thursday afternoon and later issued a statement saying “we cannot heal without accountability.” The tweet came after hours of televised testimony on sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Faber said in her tweet that the assault occurred the night she graduated from Georgetown University. She had previously written a post about being assaulted by someone serving in the Washington State Legislature. She did not include a name.

In that earlier account, posted online in June, she described how she and the lawmaker met “at the Capitol” and spent a night out drinking and kissing. She wrote that she helped the drunken man return to his hotel room. In the room, she wrote, he pulled down her dress “so hard the straps tore.”

She wrote that she pushed him away and said “stop, stop, stop” before eventually relenting. She wrote that she later asked him for a kiss goodbye. She also described wondering whether she should go to the hospital. It’s unclear if she did.

Fain, a Republican from Auburn, denied Faber’s account in a text message to The Seattle Times.

“I absolutely deny what Ms. Faber is accusing me of,” Fain said. “Any allegation of this serious nature deserves to be heard and investigated for all parties involved. I invite and will cooperate with any inquiry. I ask everyone to show respect to Ms. Faber and to the process.”

Neither Faber nor Fain made themselves available for interviews Thursday.

Faber, 35, recently worked in the city of Seattle’s Information Technology Department. Her LinkedIn profile shows she has been a guest faculty member at the University of Washington Information School for the past two years.

Fain, 37, was elected to the state Senate in 2010. He rose to serve as majority floor leader from 2013 through 2017, when a Republican-led majority controlled the chamber. He is now minority floor leader.

On Thursday, Faber’s Twitter feed showed her closely following the U.S. Senate hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford recounted her allegation that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers.

Faber said in her statement late Thursday that she was inspired by Ford’s courage.

“Like Dr. Ford, I can no longer remain silent knowing that the man who raped me is in a position to influence the laws that govern my state and impact every woman who lives here,” Faber wrote. “I do not believe that survivors have a civic duty to speak out. I believe that we have a civic duty to believe survivors.”

In one of her afternoon tweets, Faber asked, “Is anyone else just fed up and ready to name names? Because I am!”

Then she followed up: “So okay, let’s do it. @senatorfain, you raped me the night I graduated from Georgetown in 2007. Then you had the audacity to ask me to support your campaign. I’ve been terrified of running into you since moving home and seeing your name everywhere. I’m done being silent.”

Considered a moderate, Fain was one of four Republican senators who voted to legalize same-sex marriage in 2012, and helped negotiate a bipartisan deal for the 2017 paid family-leave law.

Fain represents the 47th legislative district, which includes parts of Auburn, Covington and Kent. He is up for re-election this year, recently besting Democratic challenger Mona Das by about 8 points in the primary. Both will be on the November general election ballot.