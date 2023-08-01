On the day the Kshama Sawant decade in Seattle politics went out with a fizzle, voters signaled they are more or less OK with the direction the remaining Seattle City Council is heading.

Despite some polling that Seattle voters are hacked off, to the point that City Hall might be headed for a reset, the incumbents running for reelection were hardly being run out of town in early primary returns Tuesday.

Incumbent Ballard-area Councilmember Dan Strauss was running over 50% in early returns Tuesday — a mark that traditionally suggests a candidate is on a solid track for reelection in the fall.

South End Councilmember Tammy Morales was pulling 48%, also a relatively strong showing. Last time, she got just two percentage points higher than that in the primary and went on to win the general election easily.

The only incumbent council member who looks to be in potential trouble for the November election is downtown District 7’s Andrew Lewis. He was pulling only 41% in early returns.

About half the ballots are counted on election night, so these results will likely shift in the coming days.

Primaries are a barometer for how voters are feeling — kind of like a giant poll. They can forecast whether an incumbent’s run for reelection is going to be rough or a breeze, but they aren’t gospel.

For example, in 2019, longtime Metropolitan King County Councilmember Larry Gossett got a lowly 36.7% in a primary and then was shellacked in the general election. But City Councilmember Sawant also got just 36.7% that year, and she came roaring back to win the general after Amazon poured more than $1 million into the campaign to try to oust her.

Bottom line: If roughly half the voters are backing incumbents in crowded primaries, it generally means there’s no great groundswell of discontent in the city.

Same with the Seattle schools, where declining enrollments and budget gaps have created a lingering sense of crisis. But voters — who are the bosses — don’t seem that upset. There was only one Seattle School Board incumbent on the primary ballot, Liza Rankin, and she was crushing all challengers, earning nearly 59% in early returns.

This result reminds me of last year, when we pundits and the political class widely expected a red Republican wave to dump on Democrats in the national elections. That wave never materialized. It turned out voter dissatisfaction was overhyped. Or that they were more worried about the fate of democracy than, say, inflation.

Same thing this year, in our local elections. Polls repeatedly showed the City Council with terrible approval ratings. Voters said they wanted less divisiveness and more attention paid to the basic upkeep of Seattle.

In the early results, though, there weren’t many signs of a “throw the bums out” backlash. Moderates were leading in some races, and progressives in others. It was classic Seattle. What, us worry?

Maybe the sunset of the Sawant era is returning Seattle politics, for better or worse, to a more placid, less hyperpolarized state. On Tuesday, she roused her redshirted activist troop to pack City Hall one last time for her signature rent control drive. Whenever she spoke, they cheered, and when the rest of the council spoke, they shouted and booed. It felt like old times.

But it ended with a whimper. Sawant couldn’t muster much support, and her colleagues, all of whom were on Zoom, voted down her bill 6-2, without much comment or drama.

The calculus of the situation was palpable: Sawant is a lame duck, and just doesn’t pack the same wallop she once did.

Feels like city voters, too, are moving on from all that.