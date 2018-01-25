The mayoral candidate, who was defeated by Jenny Durkan, spent more than $207,000 of her own money in December to pay off debt held by her campaign, according to a report filed this month.

Seattle mayoral candidate Cary Moon — who was defeated in November’s election by Jenny Durkan — spent more than $207,000 of her own money in December to pay off debt held by her campaign, according to a report filed this month.

In doing so, Moon increased her total personal contributions to more than $380,000. That’s likely a city record for spending by a candidate on his or her own campaign.

Wayne Barnett, executive director of the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission (SEEC), said no Seattle candidate has spent more, as far as he knows.

The record was previously thought to be held by telecommunications executive Joe Mallahan, who spent nearly $325,000 in 2009 on a race he lost to Mike McGinn.

Moon, an urban planner and civic activist who helped run her father’s manufacturing business in Michigan in the early 1990s, inherited money from her parents. She took about 44 percent of the vote in the Nov. 7 election.

The candidate’s contributions accounted for about 67 percent of the $571,524 her campaign raised overall.

Emails to Moon, her campaign spokeswoman and her campaign treasurer asking for comment received no response Thursday.

Nearly all of the personal money Moon spent in December was used to settle up with Moxie Media, the political-consulting firm that ran her mayoral bid, according to a report filed this month.

The payments included about $30,000 to retain Moxie through the election and about $150,000 for mailers, which covered money the firm had paid other vendors, according to the Moon campaign’s Jan. 10 report.

In October, the Durkan campaign filed an SEEC complaint accusing the Moon campaign of flouting contribution limits by amassing large debts late in the race.

The complaint contended Moon’s campaign was engaged in an “end run” around a law barring candidates giving donations of more than $5,000 to their own campaigns in the final 21 days before an election.

It’s fairly common for political campaigns to end election cycles in debt to consultants and other vendors. Seattle rules allow consultants to extend credit to campaigns for as long as 90 days.

The Durkan campaign complaint argued the Moon campaign was spending beyond its means and outside of standard practice. The complaint cited an October mailer with postage costs that seemed to exceed the Moon campaign’s available cash.

The Moon campaign said it had obeyed the law. The campaign’s treasurer said Moxie had paid for the postage and immediately billed the campaign.

On Thursday, Barnett said the SEEC has yet to address the complaint.

Seattle’s mayoral race pitted one wealthy candidate against another.

Before the election, Moon estimated the net worth of her and her architect husband at $4.1 million. Durkan, a former U.S. Attorney, estimated her wealth at $5.75 million, not including separate assets and income of her longtime partner.