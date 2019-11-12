OLYMPIA — Supporters of the affirmative-action measure Referendum 88 have conceded defeat, as Washington’s counties began tallying and posting the bulk of their remaining ballots.

With King, Pierce and other counties reporting late Tuesday afternoon, the statewide measure trailed 49.6% to 50.4%.

Down by roughly 14,000 votes, the measure fell comfortably outside the number needed to trigger a mandatory recount.

If approved, Referendum 88 would have implemented the affirmative-action measure known as Initiative 1000.

“After a week of ballot counting it is clear that I-1000 will fall just short of approval,” said Cherika Carter, campaign manager, for the WA Fairness Coalition, in a statement. But, “With nearly 50% of voters voting to Approve I-1000, it’s clear that many Washingtonians want a better, more fair and equitable state with opportunities for all.”

“While this campaign may be over, the work of our coalition will continue,” she added later.

Even before Tuesday’s results, the measure looked unlikely to pass, with two large vote counts from King County on Friday failing to keep it in the lead. On Saturday, after Snohomish County posted more results, Referendum 88 trailed by almost 13,000 votes.

A majority of voters in four counties were approving the measure: Whatcom, Jefferson, San Juan and King. Most of those votes have come from King County, where the measure was passing Tuesday with 63%.

But voters in other counties rejected the measure, often by wide margins.

Referendum 88 gave voters a chance to weigh in on I-1000, which lawmakers approved this spring. The initiative reinstated affirmative action for public contracting, employment and education.

The vote sparked the first public conversation over that policy since Washington voters in 1998 decisively cast ballots to ban affirmative action with Initiative 200.

Supporters of affirmative action have called the policy necessary to make up for longstanding discrimination against women and people of color in education, jobs and other spheres of life.

An example cited is data that shows a drop in state contracts for certified women- and minority-owned businesses since the affirmative-action ban.

Opponents of Referendum 88 argued the policy was “divisive” and essentially created a system for racial quotas that would allow state government to discriminate.

After the Legislature approved the affirmative-action law this spring, an opposition group, Let People Vote, gathered signatures to put it on the ballot.