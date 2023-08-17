More than 171,000 Seattleites turned in ballots for the Aug. 1 primary election, deciding who will advance to the November general election in seven Seattle City Council races.

Districts 4 and 6, stretching from the University District to Ballard in North Seattle, saw the highest voter turnout and widest winning margins in the primaries, according to election results certified this week by King County Elections. Meanwhile South Seattle’s District 2, which stretches from Beacon Hill to Rainier Valley, recorded the fewest ballots turned in.

All incumbent City Council members who ran in the primary are headed to the general election — some on less firm footing than others.

District 6

Representing Ballard, Fremont and much of northwest Seattle, Councilmember Dan Strauss heads into the general election in the most formidable position of any incumbent, with the highest voter participation rate as well as the widest winning margin — 22 percentage points. Challenger Pete Hanning, executive director of the Fremont Chamber of Commerce, got 29% of the vote.

District 4

In this district, which includes Laurelhurst, Sand Point and Ravenna, as well as the U District, tech consultant Ron Davis and Maritza Rivera, deputy director of Seattle’s Office of Arts and Culture, move forward in the race to take the seat vacated by one-term Councilmember Alex Pedersen. Davis, who received 45% of the vote, led Rivera by 13 percentage points.

District 3

This district, encompassing Capitol Hill and the Central District, emerged as the toughest battleground this primary election. A decadelong stronghold of socialist Kshama Sawant, who chose not to seek a fourth term, the area recorded a lower than average voter turnout that kept newcomers Joy Hollingsworth, a cannabis farming entrepreneur, and Alex Hudson, a transportation advocate, in a neck-to-neck race. Hollingsworth, who received 36.9% of the vote, led Hudson by 0.3%.

District 7

With the final numbers now in, it is clear Councilmember Andrew Lewis, representing Queen Anne and downtown, will have to work harder in the next few months. The district recorded a below average voter turnout that gave Lewis a sizable 12-point lead over challenger Bob Kettle, member of a Seattle Police Department advisory committee and former U.S. Navy officer. Yet Lewis, who chairs the City Council’s homelessness committee, failed to secure 50% of the vote.

District 2

A close contest may lie ahead between incumbent Tammy Morales, one of the City Council’s most progressive members, and challenger Tanya Woo, a community activist. While Morales netted over 50% of the South Seattle district’s vote, voter participation was the lowest (31%) and Morales has the smallest winning margin of incumbents looking to win another term.

District 1

In this district, encompassing West Seattle and South Park, of the eight candidates vying for the council seat to be vacated by two-term Councilmember Lisa Herbold, climate activist Maren Costa and attorney Rob Saka emerged as leading contenders. Costa holds a 9-point lead over Saka.

District 5

Voters of Bitter Lake, Greenwood and Lake City in this North Seattle district sent former King County Superior Court Judge Cathy Moore and ChrisTiana ObeySumner, a social equity consultant, to the November ballot. Moore won by 6 percentage points.

Metropolitan King County Council

Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, who will face off with Burien City Councilmember and Mayor Sofia Aragon in November, held a 20-point lead and nearly 60% of the vote in Metropolitan King County Council District 8, which includes West Seattle, Burien and Vashon Island.

In County Council District 4, which includes northwest Seattle, Jorge Barón, an immigrant rights advocate, and Sarah Reyneveld, an assistant attorney general, will be on the November ballot. Barón leads Reyneveld by 22 percentage points with over 50% of the vote.

Seattle Public Schools

Four Seattle Public Schools board seats are in play in November. With only two incumbents running, the election could usher in major changes for the district.

In District 1, which includes Greenwood, Northgate and Lake City, incumbent Liza Rankin and Debbie Carlsen will be on the November ballot. Rankin, who said she would continue to work on inclusion in general education classrooms for students receiving special education services, has a 39-point lead over Carlsen. As a challenger, Carlsen says she will be a strong LGBTQ+ representative and better connect with communities during decision-making.

Newcomers Evan Briggs and Ben Gitenstein move on to the general in a tight race for District 3, which includes the Sand Point, View Ridge and Bryant neighborhoods. Briggs said she would keep budget cuts furthest away from classrooms and use data-driven decisions to improve academic outcomes. Gitenstein said he wants to improve safety in schools and figure out ways to retain students.

Residents of District 6, encompassing West Seattle and South Park, sent Gina Topp and Maryanne Wood to the general election. Topp, with a 65-point lead, said she wants to restore trust in public schools and prioritize equity when making budget cuts. If elected, Wood said she would focus on improving transparency and inviting more community input during decision-making.

There was no primary for District 2, which includes Ballard, Green Lake, Phinney Ridge and Magnolia, as it has only two candidates running. Incumbent Lisa Rivera Smith and challenger Christina Posten will be on the November ballot.