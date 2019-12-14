Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, the South Bend, Indiana, mayor whose unlikely campaign has gained momentum in recent months, drew hundreds of people to a fundraiser Saturday night at the Moore Theatre in downtown Seattle.

Before the doors opened, supporters with “Mayor Pete” pins and voters curious about the 37-year-old candidate from a city smaller than Tacoma formed a line that stretched three-quarters of the way around the block.

Many said they will consider voting for Buttigieg in Washington’s March 10 primary because they like his “centrist” values, because they believe a Democrat like him will have the best chance to unseat President Donald Trump, or for both reasons.

“Personally, I’d love to see some of the more progressive ideas take root,” said Rachel Felbeck, a 58-year-old from Kirkland, referring to policies advocated by candidates such as Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. “But I think they push too many people to the right, in opposition.”

Buttigieg’s electoral advantages include hailing from the Midwest, where some presidential battlegrounds are located, and having served in the military, she added.

Ticket prices varied for the event. Felbeck said she paid $100.

Buttigieg allowed a single pool reporter to cover the event on behalf of others, having recently vowed after criticism to open his fundraisers to journalists. His campaign didn’t allow any news photographers.

Advertising

Richard Emery, who grew up in South Bend but now lives in Mukilteo, waited at the very head of the line. He shrugged off questions about Buttigieg’s corporate background raised by other Democrats, saying, “When you become a threat (to other candidates), they go on the offensive.”

Apoorva Setlur, 22, said she isn’t quite sure about Buttigieg, whom she described as well-spoken. “But I definitely want to hear his ideas in person,” she said.

Brenda Smith-Gomez, 59, was more certain. The Capitol Hill resident attended a Seattle event with Buttigieg in February and later traveled all the way to South Bend for his campaign kickoff, she said.

She appreciates Buttigieg’s “youthful perspective” and can “imagine him up on the debate stage taking the higher ground (against Trump),” she said.

Down the line, Neil Ostroff, 57, was excited to hear directly from Buttigieg, who would be the country’s first openly gay president.

“I’m gay and think he’s an amazing inspiration for other gay people but that isn’t enough to be president,” said Ostroff, also praising Buttigieg’s political stances.

Buttigieg has two smaller Seattle fundraisers planned for Sunday, his campaign said.