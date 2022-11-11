A ballot measure to bring ranked-choice voting to Seattle trails by just over 1,000 votes or less than one half of a percent on Friday, as the gap continues to close.

More than 220,000 ballots have been counted in a ballot question asking city voters whether they support any change to the current primary voting system.

As of Friday, the “no” votes — meaning votes against adopting a new voting model — barely maintained the lead they’ve had since initial returns on Tuesday, with 50.24%. The “yes” votes narrowed the gap for the third day in a row, now accounting for 49.76%.

Just 1,050 votes separate the two, with “a solid few days” of counting left, according to Halei Watkins, a spokesperson for King County Elections.

Watkins said Friday that the elections office would count ballots and share a “partial” count on Saturday afternoon, and expected to work 10-hour days counting on at least Monday and Tuesday, but likely Wednesday as well.

“After that, it’ll just be mail ballots trickling in,” Watkins said.

If the “yes” votes prevail, the city will almost certainly adopt Proposition 1B, which would introduce ranked-choice voting as the new primary voting system, which has consistently led with about 75% of the vote over Proposition 1A, which would have instituted approval voting.

Stephanie Houghton, managing director of FairVote Washington — a group leading several ranked-choice campaigns across the state — said Friday that the dwindling gap between “yes” and “no” votes has supporters of RCV optimistic.

“As more ballots are counted, we’re seeing even more clearly that Seattleites want ranked-choice voting,” Houghton said Friday. “Our campaign feels confident and we are thrilled about the momentum we see in Seattle and across Washington for better elections.”

While approval voting is effectively off the table, whether ranked choice will prevail in Seattle hinges on the yes-or-no question.

Ranked choice is a system used by several states and major cities including New York and San Francisco which would allow voters to select multiple candidates and rank them in order of preference.

Each voter’s top choice would be counted, and the candidate with the fewest top rankings would be cut. That process would repeat round after round, removing the candidate with the fewest top votes until two candidates advance to the general election.

The system was rejected in both Clark County and San Juan County this week.

The Seattle City Council added ranked choice to the ballot this summer as an alternative to the signature-driven proposition for approval, a far newer system which allows voters to select multiple candidates, all weighted equally.

If the “no” votes win, neither change will be implemented.