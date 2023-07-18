A near-total reset may be coming for the Seattle City Council this fall, offering voters a chance at broadly desired change following several turbulent years in city politics.

With up to eight new members joining the nine-person City Council this year, voters, who have until Aug. 1 to cast their ballot, will define which direction Seattle heads.

“I think the current council has done well enough, because you can’t expect 100% perfection,” Clara Burger, a 57-year-old finance worker who lives near Green Lake, said. “But there’s definitely room for improvement.”

An undecided voter in District 6, Burger says she, like may others in Seattle, is looking for candidates who care about downtown recovery, affordability and public safety.

There are 45 candidates representing the mainstream moderate segment of Seattle voters and the mobilized progressives who oppose them, both fighting for control of the council. This election, voters will help determine how Seattle approaches perennial issues such as housing affordability and public safety, and how the city will chart its course into a post-pandemic era.

While she has a specific wish list — more bike lanes, alternatives to police and affordable property taxes for lower income homeowners — Burger said she would hang up her own interests to see the council work better as a whole, as the city faces a big shake up.

“I would call myself more progressive, but I would rather see less progressive and more centrist council, just because I think they would get more support,” Burger said, noting that she would also like to see a more diverse and representative council.

One only has to look back to 2021 to argue that the tide is shifting toward the more pro-business, public-safety oriented side of Seattle’s political spectrum.

In November that year, citywide politics took a step toward the center when voters elected moderate local business owner Sara Nelson to the open citywide council position and pro-business, pro-police moderate Mayor Bruce Harrell over his equally qualified progressive counterpart M. Lorena Gonzalez.

Supporters of this more moderate faction want to see the city move in a similar direction, led by a more functional council.

Rachel Smith, CEO of the Seattle Area Chamber of Commerce, which does not endorse specific candidates, but “will work with anyone who will work with [them]” on public safety, housing and economic issues, says there won’t be a “pendulum swing” in Seattle, but rather voters will rally behind candidates who will make fewer promises and more practical changes.

“Voters are rejecting cynicism and favoring a kind of progressive pragmatism over ideological promises. The voters want to see progress,” Smith said Wednesday.

Using public safety as an example, Smith explained that the city has made a lot of “promising efforts” that she and others side with — such as commitments to establishing a new public safety department focused on non-police emergency response, i ncreasing police staffing and addressing the burgeoning fentanyl crisis. In early June, the council’s moderates failed in an attempt to adopt a state law that would have granted the city attorney the power to prosecute gross misdemeanor drug arrests, an issue the council is likely to revisit this summer. Now, she says, supporters of these proposals want to see them carried to fruition.

“They want to trust that the city has a plan that they can get it done. And I think the candidates who can articulate how they’re going to do that are going to be the most successful,” Smith added, noting that she believes downtown economic recovery, and affordability and public safety citywide, are the most important issues to voters.

The 2021 election also demonstrated the strength of progressives and activists, as Teresa Mosqueda secured re-election as the other citywide council member and socialist Kshama Sawant defeated an effort to recall her from her District 3 seat one month later. Their victories highlight a powerful push for increased social services, a less punitive approach to public safety and less allegiance to businesses.

This year, progressives could organize to pull the council further left and offset the moderates elected in 2021.

Collin Jergens, communications director for progressive activist group Fuse Washington, said Thursday he shares some of Smith’s top issues in the city.

Jergens said making sure that the city has adequate resources, and public safety — noting that his vision of public safety is “much bigger than cops” and should include pedestrian safety and other issues beyond just crime — are paramount, along with housing affordability, which is mobilizing progressives.

“Certainly the status quo on housing isn’t working in Seattle,” Jergens said. “The price of housing continues to go up and we’re looking for leaders who will make it easier to build more housing that is affordable to working people in Seattle.”

He also agreed with Smith that voters want to see functional leaders, but also wants the city to continue “leading by example,” citing progressive votes like Seattle’s $15 minimum wage and taxes that “make high-earners pay what they owe.”

“Seattle has been a progressive leader for the state and the region for years,” Jergens said. “Seattle shows the country what’s possible.”

What’s at stake

This year’s election marks the third full cycle since seven council positions were split into districts in 2013 and the largest exodus of sitting council members in the new system.

Some of the departing members have been driven out by the increased political pressure and vitriol toward the council’s approach to homelessness, taxes, COVID-19 response and recovery, and — maybe most divisive — disjointed attempts to improve public safety or reform the criminal justice system, or both.

Several incumbents said in January that threats, vandalism and protests at their homes in response to unpopular votes led to their decisions to resign.

A recurring conflict between some members’ desires to create new, progressive policy improvements and others’ aiming to make a more effective version of the status quo has frequently left the council at loggerheads on these issues. This disconnect peaked when the council was unable to reach consensus on police budget reductions in 2020, and resurfaced more recently as the council disagreed on the adoption of state drug laws into city criminal code in June.

As a result, council hopefuls have repeatedly called current members “disjointed” and “ineffective” ballot pamphlets and in a Q&A with The Seattle Times. Voters expressed a similar frustration in a recent Times poll, giving the body just a 34% approval rating in a recent poll.

With four incumbents certain to leave, the council will lose two of its leading progressive voices: three-term Councilmember Sawant in District 3 and two-term progressive Lisa Herbold in District 1. But their departures will be roughly balanced out by the resignation of the more centrist freshman Councilmember Alex Pedersen in District 4 and Council President Debora Juarez in District 5.

Even if all three remaining incumbents get re-elected, it’s hard to guess who might hold control of the council, as District 2 Councilmember Tammy Morales becomes the most progressive voice on the council, Dan Strauss brings a more centrist view from District 6, and Andrew Lewis tends centrist in District 7, but is no stranger to wild card progressive votes, especially on public safety. Beyond largely canceling each other out politically, the incumbent trio is made up of entirely freshman council members, leaving no clear de facto leader in the bunch.

Leadership and control of the council don’t get much clearer when you look at the two citywide positions, for which terms do not end until 2025. Centrist Councilmember Nelson, the newest member just elected in 2021, is effectively offset by progressive two-term Councilmember Mosqueda. And while Mosqueda would become the senior member of the new council, she is simultaneously vying for a seat on the King County Council. If she’s elected to the county, Mosqueda would vacate her city seat, leaving the new council to appoint her replacement until the next election in 2025.

A clearer picture of who voters want to see run the council will likely emerge when votes are counted the first week of August, and the top two vote earners from each district head for the November general election.

August ballots will also include Port of Seattle and Metropolitan King County Council member elections as well as a countywide ballot initiative asking voters to approve a six-year property tax levy of $0.10 per $1,000 beginning in 2024 — with annual increases of 3.5% in 2025-2026 — to fund veterans, senior and human services.

Ballots are sent by mail only and are due by 8 p.m. on Aug. 1, either by mail or dropped off.

For more information about voting, ballot drop boxes, accessible voting and online ballots, contact King County Elections: 206-296-8683 or st.news/vote-kingcounty.gov

For more information on your ballot, in any county, go to: myvote.wa.gov