Last summer, despite all that’s gone off track in Seattle the past few years, voters seemed unexpectedly blasé about it all.

Polls showed widespread angst in the city, but voters didn’t demonstrate that. In the August primary, the three incumbents running all performed fairly well — with two out of the three bringing in more than 50% of the vote.

“If roughly half the voters are backing incumbents in crowded primaries, it generally means there’s no great groundswell of discontent in the city,” I wrote back then.

But a new independent poll suggests the feelings have only soured since then — and for a surprising reason.

With voting now started for the fall elections, the City Council’s approval rating has plummeted to just 20%, according to Strategies 360, a Seattle politics and consulting firm. With 70% disapproving, that’s 50 points negative, a gap I don’t think I’ve seen in Seattle politics before.

“There is no confidence in this City Council. Period,” said Ron Dotzauer, the head of Strategies 360, whose firm has funded this poll for three years running.

By comparison the poll found Mayor Bruce Harrell has a plus 6 rating; 41% approve and 35% disapprove.

“The City Council is getting a disproportionate amount of the blame for the problems that are going unsolved, like homelessness and crime,” Dotzauer said. “They’re getting almost all the blame.”

What happened? Last summer, The Seattle Times polled the city and found views on the City Council were lukewarm — negative 14 points, with 34% approving and 48% disapproving. Not great, but as one of the incumbents, Councilmember Andrew Lewis, pointed out, also not that bad: “Congress has an approval rating of 20%,” he said.

Well now the Seattle City Council is as low as Congress. Which is really saying something.

What’s interesting is where the souring has occurred. Until recently, polls showed younger voters and more liberal voters, such as self-identified socialists, were propping up the City Council. The Seattle Times poll last summer found that the youngest voters, age 18-24, gave the council a strong stamp of approval, 50% positive with just 23% negative. The larger age group of 18-34 was about evenly split.

Voters in the more consistently left-wing parts the city, such as South Seattle’s District 2, were also giving the council a thumbs-up. That was in June.

But the Strategies 360 survey suggests the backing from the far left is gone. Young voter approval, in the 18-34 age group, has “cratered,” Dotzauer said, to negative 40 points. Likewise, self-identified socialists now rate the council negatively by 21 points, a steep drop from polls both earlier this year and last.

It could be because the council has swung more toward the center of late. In August it resoundingly defeated a rent-control proposal offered by socialist Kshama Sawant. In September, the council reversed itself and passed a drug law that, while mild, still criminalizes the public use of hard drugs. Both these high-profile votes, as well as the abandonment of the idea of defunding the police, have been deflating to the activist left.

“It could be they’ve now pissed everybody off,” Dotzauer said. “This is the first poll I’ve seen where they don’t seem to have a core constituency anymore. They’re negative across every age group, every demographic, every political group, every zone of the city.”

This is not easily accomplished. Surveys reveal that though Seattle gets portrayed as a deep blue monolith, it actually contains multitudes underneath that general hue. The city self-describes as 13% socialist, 23% very liberal, 26% somewhat liberal, 23% moderate, 8% somewhat conservative, and 3% very conservative, the Strategies 360 poll found.

(Side question: What must life be like for that 3%?)

Horrific group approval ratings don’t necessarily mean individual incumbents are going to lose. Take Congress, where 95% of incumbents who run get reelected anyway. In this state, only one congressional incumbent has been voted out in the past two decades. (That was Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, of Southwest Washington, who lost in a primary last year.)

There’s also such a thing in politics as soft, or unmotivated, disapproval. People register it but aren’t storming the ramparts.

Recently I moderated a debate of the candidates for council District 3, which is traditionally among the more rambunctious. The overall tone this year is back to Seattle nice.

For instance, I asked both District 3 candidates — Joy Hollingsworth and Alex Hudson — to rate the job Sawant had done representing that district this past decade. Both suggested they wouldn’t continue Sawant’s bullhorn protest style, and they’d be more attentive to district issues than she was. But both also demurred from laying much blame on the incumbent or the larger council.

Hedging like this could be smart politics, as Sawant has plenty of fans out there. But Dotzauer says it wouldn’t be his advice in this climate.

“With disapproval numbers like these, you’ve got to pin the donkey,” he said. “By that I mean, if you want to drive votes, the new candidates need to make it crystal clear that the incumbents on the council not only are part of the problem, they’re the cause of the problems.”

You know who wouldn’t have been even a bit shy about pinning the donkey? Sawant. But she’s offstage. She was one of a kind, a singular pressure cooker, and as strong a campaigner as Seattle’s seen in a generation.

If the incumbents survive this dismal point, they may owe it to Sawant. By exiting, she may have let the pressure out of the cooker just enough.