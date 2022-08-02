If you haven’t yet voted in Washington state’s primary election, you can stop by a ballot drop box Tuesday. Your vote will be counted as long as you deposit your ballot in an official drop box by 8 p.m.

Many people in Washington state vote by mail, but elections officials recommended doing so by last Friday because ballots must be postmarked by Election Day.

There are more than 70 official drop box locations in King County, including more than 30 in Seattle. Locations are listed on the King County website.

There are more than 30 official drop box locations in Snohomish County. You can find a location near you on the county website.

Details about the more than 40 official drop box locations in Pierce County are available online.

There are more than 20 official drop box locations in Kitsap County. Find a location near you.

There are six official drop box locations in Island County. Locations are listed online.

There are more official drop box locations in counties around the state. Find a location near you.

There are also “vote centers” available to voters who need assistance completing their ballots. You can register to vote in-person on Election Day, or update your registration, at vote centers.

King County vote center locations are listed on the county website.