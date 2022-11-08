If you haven’t yet voted in Washington state’s general election, you can stop by a ballot drop box Tuesday or head to a vote center to register to vote in-person or update your registration.

Many people in Washington state vote by mail, but elections officials recommended doing so by last Friday because ballots must be postmarked by Election Day.

Your vote will be counted as long as you deposit your ballot in an official drop box by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

There are more than 70 official drop box locations in King County, including more than 30 in Seattle. Locations are listed on the King County website.

There are more than 30 official drop box locations in Snohomish County. You can find a location near you on the county website.

Details about the more than 40 official drop box locations in Pierce County are available online.

There are more than 20 official drop box locations in Kitsap County. Find them listed online.

There are six official drop box locations in Island County. Find a location near you.

There are more official drop box locations in counties around the state. The sites are listed online.

Vote centers are open to voters who need assistance completing their ballots. You can register to vote in-person on Election Day, or update your registration, at vote centers. King County vote center locations are on the county website.