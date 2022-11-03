SHELTON, Mason County — This election integrity stuff, it does get personal with the three women who work at the elections office at the County Administration Building.

It’s a couple of blocks away from the Safeway, in the back of the two-story building.

Right here are ballots that voters already mailed in or placed in one of 11 thick steel drop boxes. You asked about security?

The boxes come in weights of 650 and 1,000 pounds and are installed on concrete pads with ¾-inch bolts. Laserfab, the Puyallup company that makes the VoteArmor boxes, boasts how in 2019 one of them survived an SUV barreling into it in Lacey, in Thurston County.

At the elections office here, Kailey Chappell, 34, is election technician. She was born and raised in this town of 11,000, a member of the Shelton High graduating class of 2006, “Home of the Highclimbers,” named after the lumberjacks when this was logging country.

In counties across the state, big and small, it is these workers who deal with voters. These are the same people locals run into at the supermarket.

Advertising

Day in and day out, Chappell is the one answering the phones. She gets lots of calls about ordinary things like address or name changes. But sometimes the concerns veer to stolen elections.

“I’ve had family members literally tell me to my face my grandma has said our election system is corrupt,” says Chappell. “You do take it personally. You think I’m not a good person? Think I’m doing something wrong? I take my job very seriously.”

As elections workers around the U.S. endure unproven accusations of fraud, individuals such as Chappell make up the front lines.

A July poll co-sponsored by The Seattle Times had one-third of Republicans in Washington saying they believed there was major fraud in the 2020 elections and that Donald Trump definitely won.

An Oct. 25 Associated Press story quoted a spokesperson for Run for Something, which recruits Democratic local candidates, as believing that across the country, as many as 1,700 elections have conspiracists running for positions that administer local ballots.

News stories have four counties in this state with election integrity skeptics running for auditor — Clark (Biden, 51%; Trump, 46%); Mason (Trump, 50%; Biden, 46%); Pend Oreille (Trump, 67%, Biden, 30%) and Spokane (Trump, 50%; Biden, 46%).

Advertising

Marie Stevenson is the election superintendent in Mason County. She’s a 1988 Shelton High grad and has worked there since 2006.

People now ask Stevenson if the staff has thrown out ballots, or if they pick and choose which ballots to count.

“I take it personally. My integrity is important to me,” she says. “I tell them, ‘Find out for yourself, go to the election office, watch the process firsthand. Don’t listen to what’s out there on the internet.’”

On a recent afternoon, two locals took such an opportunity, having signed up as observers. They sat a few feet from the staffers.

Ron Nuss, a retired Pan Am pilot, and his wife, Jan Nuss, were the observers. They used to live in West Seattle.

“We got taxed out of King County,” says the pilot.

They look at a large TV screen on the wall that’s projecting ballots that require manual handling because the scanner can’t read them. (Nothing will be tallied before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Election Day). In this case, the voter filled in the bubble for one candidate, changed his mind, crossed out the name of the first candidate, and filled in the bubble for the other one.

Advertising

The couple are not fans of mail-in balloting. She says, “It would be easier to be fraudulent.” He continues, “If the wrong person fills it out.”

It is not a process that sparkles with excitement, watching one ballot after another after another.

For those not wanting to travel to the elections office, there are four video cameras livestreaming what goes on 24/7 on YouTube, including a storage area. Sometimes, a random check doesn’t show any more than three viewers at a time. You know, you’re staring at a room.

About the 2020 election, Ron Nuss says, “I think there were a lot of irregularities.” He also says, “Biden is our president.”

The couple says they haven’t seen anything at the elections office that would raise questions.

Still, says Jan Nuss, “It concerns me what the Heritage Foundation had. They rated Washington state 45th in fair elections.”

Sponsored

She’s referring to the conservative think tank’s Election Integrity Scorecard, which listed Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Missouri and South Carolina in positions 1 through 5 in fairness. States were judged on such criteria as “voter ID implementation,” “voter harvesting/trafficking restrictions” and “verification of citizenship.”

Alabama rated 42 places above Washington?

In interviews with workers at elections offices in Eastern Washington, including Garfield County (the state’s least populated at 2,300; 72% for Trump) and Lincoln (the state’s reddest, 73% Trump), the answer about election integrity was that in such small places, locals trust them.

“They know myself and my staff. We handle all of the district’s documents, including mortgages, marriage licenses, car tabs. My office is in the open. When people walk in, they see myself and my staff,” says McKenzie Lueck, Garfield County auditor.

Still, in Newport in Pend Oreille County, 50 miles north of Spokane, Liz Krizenesky says, “Lots and lots of people ask questions. They’re worried.”

She’s the county’s election manager.

“They’re worried about the drop boxes. I tell them that you cannot fish a ballot out of it. No way you can get a hand through it. And if somebody stuffed a whole bunch of ballots, they still have to go through signature checking,” says Krizenesky.

“On a mail-in ballot, I tell them you can check online to make sure about your ballot, or call me. Once I talk through it, they feel more comfortable.”

Advertising

Well, she adds, “Most of them.”

On integrity at the election offices, it comes down to dealing with one concerned voter at a time, even in King County, which on its website touts that it is the “13th largest county in the nation with over 1.4 million registered voters and is one of the largest vote-by-mail jurisdictions in the world.”

On Oct. 29, Julie Wise, director of King County Elections, posted on her personal Facebook page a picture of herself at a drop box in front of the Enumclaw Library. She’s a 1998 Enumclaw High grad.

That resulted in a comment from fellow Enumclaw High grad Ryan P. Lundeen, head of a company that works on parking lot surfaces.

He wrote, “We really should get rid of the drop boxes that both parties know are susceptible to tampering & ballot stuffing. What ever happened to in-person voting?”

Wise responded, “Ryan, I have said it before and I’ll say it again, come in for a tour of my department because with all due respect you don’t know what you’re talking about.

“So you are literally accusing my staff and I of felonies – voting flipping and throwing away ballots, including my own ballot?”

Wise invited Lundeen to visit the elections office.

He responded, ” . . . I actually wouldn’t mind seeing things, but it will not convince me. You see, what we won’t see on a walk through are the inside of the machines. We won’t see if they are tied to the internet and we won’t see algorithms written to flip votes. It is happening all across the country, Julie.”

The visit hasn’t been set up yet, says Wise.

Asked for comment, Lundeen texted, “I’m sorry, Erik, I just have no interest in talking to the fake news . . . The Seattle Times has had over 2 years to start telling the truth and to stop censoring. They chose not to. The truth is coming out, on everything. It simply cannot be stopped . . .”

Quite a year, 2022.