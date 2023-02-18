This coming week, on Tuesday, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is set to deliver one of those summing-it-all-up “State of the City” speeches.

I feel the pain of his speechwriter, attempting to craft that traditional applause line: “In 2023, the state of Seattle is ______!”

What can you say to fill in that blank this year? The state of Seattle is … “iffy?” “Hanging in there?” “In God’s hands?” Strong answers come easier some years than others, and this is definitely one of the others.

“Friends, neighbors, assembled citizens, I stand before you to report that the state of Seattle is … not as bad as Portland.”

Seriously, that’s kind of what the mayor of San Francisco did last week when she gave this same speech.

“Let’s keep some perspective,” Mayor London Breed told a big crowd. “In 1907, downtown was mostly rubble and ash.”

Yeah! We’re not rubble and ash! (Yet!)

Anyway, Harrell’s strength is civic cheerleading, often with a dollop of sports metaphor, so I’m sure he’ll figure something out. I’m of the view that he’s done a decent job so far, given what he’s up against. He’s stuck to the basics — crime, homelessness, cleaning stuff up. He hasn’t veered off onto utopian ideological sidetracks, which in Seattle counts as a change.

“The state of Seattle is … not as ‘Crazytown’ as it used to be.”

He’s also been mayor for only a year. So he can always fill in the blank with an oldie but goodie: “The state of Seattle is … not my fault.”

But I hope he taps into what I’m sensing from Seattleites: The state of the city is hungry. After all the uncertainty of the pandemic, people are thirsting to hear a cause, a vision, a plan for moving on. With the hollowed-out downtown and other challenges, people are desperate for leadership.

When I wrote last week about how downtown Seattle may not be coming back, at least in the form we’ve known it, I heard from hundreds of readers who seemed less daunted by the once-a-century upheaval and more excited at the possibilities.

“I have been waiting to hear how we can creatively revitalize our downtown,” wrote Seattleite Kevin Bohnert.

“Here’s hoping for a positive, experimental, 2023 for the City of Seattle,” echoed Michael Bronsdon of Bainbridge.

People bombarded me with ideas, like they’d been invited to a redesign charette. Bring back the ride-free zone for buses, to make downtown a little easier. Break up desultory Third Avenue into “superblocks” for pedestrians. Turn office space into housing for seniors. Yes bring a college campus downtown, “but I’d extend that to include elementary and high school,” wrote downtown resident Paul Gutowski. “We’ve been trying to get downtown schools here for at least a decade.”

The city and King County should lead by compelling their employees back to downtown offices, numerous readers said.

“It is one thing to code from home,” wrote Elisabeth Keller. “It is another to try and serve the citizens of a particular area from your bedroom or living room an hour away.”

I would note that Mayor Harrell tried to get city employees back to offices last summer, and he faced a near-mutiny. Amazon has now ordered up three days a week, which should aid downtown a bit, but that’s still only 60% of pre-pandemic — a big downshift.

One of the joys of writing a newspaper column in the modern era is I hear from people all over the world. An architect from Brazil wrote to say, “U.S. downtowns, learn from Rio!” — about how Rio de Janeiro is reviving its center by inducing developers to convert old office buildings into housing (which is harder and more expensive than it sounds).

The city is using a transfer of development rights as the carrot — meaning if you build here in this difficult, distressed area, we’ll grant you some opportunities over there. The goal is to “change the very fabric of its metropolitan landscape,” writes Bloomberg Philanthropies.

“Cities are facing an unprecedented urban shift,” said the Rio “arquiteto,” Washington Fajardo, who worked on the project. “But it also means a terrific chance for cities to reinvent old ideas about zoning and land use. Somehow, the future of cities would be similar to the past, with a vibrant mix of work-living opportunities.”

The takeaway is: something bold to jump-start the joint.

A number of readers wrote to say how Tacoma, which has more experience with a distressed downtown, is ahead of us on converting old offices to housing and creating an arts-based district.

“It seems to me they’ve managed to create a downtown that’s mostly museums and a university branch campus — and this happened long before the pandemic and stay-at-home work,” wrote John Huether.

So the state of Seattle is … channeling Tacoma? Not sure how that’ll sell. But we’re hurting: The old days of being smug and elitist are over, and we should take ideas wherever we can get them.

Speaking of not being elitist, several readers suggested Seattle embrace the spirit of the Great Wheel, the giant Ferris wheel on the waterfront. “It works, so expand on it,” one said. “Add a roller coaster or other rides or games. Make it an experience. Make downtown fun again.”

In the spirit of what works, some also said: Expand Pike Place Market. Maybe, but one thing that’s unique about the Market is that it’s a public authority — a special entity shielded from outside development forces that also acts as a small business incubator and historic preservation arm. There’s a reason the market remains so awesome. One idea would be to copy that premise in central downtown, to try to lure small business back to empty storefronts.

Yes, none of this is likely to succeed until Seattle gets a handle on its tripledemic of fentanyl, gun crime and homelessness. This was pointed out to me by exactly 1 bazillion emailers. (Thanks for the tip, emailers, I had no idea Seattle was struggling with public safety!)

Many castigated me for not harping more on crime. Look folks, I can’t do urban despair in every column. I was doing an online search while writing one of my recent columns on gun crime or drug overdoses, I can’t recall which, when Google, unbidden, popped up the suicide hotline number at me. So if you’re one of these Seattleenfreude people, take your morbid thirst over to, say, KTTH-AM radio. They’re gleeful to slake it.

About a dozen readers sent along links to an opus in the recent New Yorker, a writer’s nostalgic lament for the lost city of Austin, Texas. It was an affordable place of quirkiness and music clubs that had its soul sucked out by tech money.

Sound familiar? It’s the prosperity bomb. Been there, done that, Austin — you’re about a decade behind Seattle.

Big Tech ought to grapple more head-on with this polarizing effect it has on communities — how it seems to leave oxygen in its wake for little but millionaires and the desperately poor.

Austin presumably now will also suffer the reverse echo from the boom — the empty tech office buildings due to work-from-home. So it’ll be following along to reinvent its downtown, too.

Yes to luring small business with tax incentives, yes to an arts district, yes to somebody in leadership simply rolling out some ideas, people said. Or petitioning Seattleites for theirs.

Over to you, Mayor Harrell. The best news about the state of Seattle is that it’s on the edge of its seat.