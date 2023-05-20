Last month, when Seattle officials reported they had finally made some progress in the struggle to bring people out of tent encampments and into shelter, reducing tents citywide by 42%, there was an awkward moment in the presentation.

A City Council member asked a version of the question that too often comes up: Isn’t that supposed to be the work of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority?

“Good question,” a Seattle deputy mayor answered, before oh-so-carefully choosing her words.

“I would say that, what we know now, is that KCRHA is not in the position to take that work on, today,” she said. She added that she had raised a similar concern last year.

The officials went on to describe a workaround they were doing, so that Seattle could keep responding to the hundreds of encampments left in the city. This despite sending about $95 million this year in funding to the regional agency, in part so that it could begin doing that work.

With the resignation announced this past week of Marc Dones, the head of the now 3.5-year-old RHA, there’s a chance to reset its work and direction. I’m also wondering: Should we keep this agency at all?

It hasn’t worked. The example above is one of many where cities, nonprofits or other homeless service providers have needed to go around the agency to get stuff done.

Earlier this month, this newspaper had a damning story about how the agency hasn’t paid many of its subcontractors. It can’t seem to execute the contracts, so some nonprofits have been working without pay since January, with one youth agency maxing out credit cards to pay its workers. This happened last year, too.

“So far it is making things worse because it is so disorganized,” one provider said about the RHA — an agency created to simplify homelessness aid.

It’s months behind on crafting a five-year plan, the blueprint for its work. It has made costly budgeting mistakes, such as counting one-time relief money as ongoing. Its leaders have repeatedly clashed with others who work in the space — which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, except when the power struggles lead to absurdities, such as a brand-new homeless shelter sitting empty while they squabble, as happened last year.

“I’m funding an organization that seems to be working against what I’m trying to do,” was how Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell put it, in comments to police officers that were leaked last year to KTTH AM radio.

Some of this has been chalked up to growing pains, or, more legitimately, to delays from the pandemic. The agency has proved it can function at times: It did a good job on the complicated rapid rehousing voucher program, which provides short-term rental relief.

But something’s just off about the whole enterprise. The biggest flaw is that it’s supposed to be regional, encompassing the county’s 39 cities. But so far very few cities other than Seattle have ponied up any money for it.

They don’t trust it and would rather control their own purse strings. The end result is that it remains basically a partnership between Seattle and King County, which they could have done without creating a costly new bureaucracy.

Another is the agency’s grandiosity. In its public meetings it spends significant time debating larger societal issues, as well as dwelling on the implied value of “lived experience,” the notion that only someone who has been through something can fully understand it.

This reached peak-Seattle this month when one RHA advisory committee attempted to seat a registered sex offender, on the grounds that sex offenders have valid lived experiences, too. But, as the news blog Publicola reported, when someone else already seated on the committee then claimed the sex offender had molested her, too, the co-chair insisted he could join anyway.

“This is about equity,” the co-chair shouted, according to audio of the meeting. “I don’t care if they’re a sex offender … I don’t care if they’re a criminal … everyone deserves housing.”

Everyone does deserve housing. But maybe not absolutely everyone needs to be tasked with building it? Or with serving on committees aimed at overseeing federal housing grants, as this one does. The concept of lived experience is important, but it has become like a religion, substituting for expertise and reason.

Advertising

(On Thursday, the RHA sent out a statement that it had asked the co-chair of that committee to resign.)

Dones’ resignation statement also showed how sweeping the vision for the agency has become.

“In order to do better, we must all commit to telling the whole truth, not just about the work now, but also how generations of systemic racism and oppression, decisions made by people in positions of power, brought us here,” Dones said.

But it’s not a Truth and Reconciliation Commission. It’s supposed to build shelter and help get homeless people up and off the streets.

This same pretense lives strong in other arms of government, too, like the Seattle School Board. They take it upon themselves to confront society’s most serious ills, some of which, as Dones points out, are titanic and generational. It’s well meaning, but the more immediate, incremental tasks can get left undone. Like boosting reading scores. Or even the most basic ones, such as paying the bills.

I would like to see the future RHA focus more on nuts and bolts like this, even if it isn’t the whole truth.

The Regional Homelessness Authority needs a new leader, but it also is crying out for a major reset, from its culture down to its goals. It’s worth talking about whether it should just be disbanded.

Because when you’re paying $95 million, as Seattle is, yet still doing workarounds, how long before you ask: Is this worth it? Could we be helping more homeless people without the extra bureaucracy?

More than three years in, the agency needs to show it can produce results for the region, without all the drama.