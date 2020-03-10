Votes will be tallied today in Washington’s presidential primary — a pivotal contest between former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to seize or shift momentum in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

This was a primary that was supposed to end with a bang, as Washington moved the election date up earlier than ever in the hopes of attracting a troupe of presidential contenders in the crowded Democratic race.

It hasn’t turned out that way.

The consolidation of the Democratic field, combined with the burgeoning coronvairus crisis, has robbed Washington’s primary of drama in the final stretch. Biden and Sanders are showering attention on Michigan and other states — and their campaigns are not even planning official vote-watching parties locally.

All that said, the votes here still count, and turnout in the all-mail election is looking resistant to virus jitters. Washington is the second-largest delegate prize of the six states voting today, and results here may be key to seeing whether Sanders is able to remain competitive with Biden after setbacks on Super Tuesday.

Election results will be posted after 8 p.m. Check back: we’ll be updating this post with live results and analysis starting Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, here’s what you need to know:

There is still time to vote if you get your ballot postmarked before midnight, or get your ballot to a drop box by 8 p.m. People who still need to register to vote can also get that done and cast a ballot by showing up to an Election Center by 8 p.m.

Elections officials say we’re looking at a possible turnout record for a presidential primary in Washington. As of Monday afternoon, nearly 1.6 million ballots were already in – about 35% of the state’s registered voters. Of those, about 985,000 were in the Democratic primary, while about 550,000 opted for the Republican ballot. Another 60,000 picked no party option, which could invalidate those ballots unless the error is corrected.

Washington has the second-most pledged delegates (89) at stake of the six states voting on March 10, behind only Michigan (125). Other states voting include Missouri (68), Mississippi (36), Idaho (20) and North Dakota (14). As of Monday, Biden leads with 664 delegates, with Sanders at 573, according to the Associated Press. It takes 1,991 to win the nomination on the first ballot at the Democratic National Convention (DNC), scheduled for this summer in Milwaukee.

There are still 13 Democratic candidates on Washington’s ballot. The list was finalized in January in order to mail ballots to overseas and military voters. That means several candidates who dropped out, such as Michael Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren, could receive substantial numbers of votes — and conceivably even nab a few delegates. Those delegates would still be pledged to the candidates on the first ballot at the DNC, but could freely switch to others on subsequent votes.

On the Republican side, only President Donald Trump is listed, though there also is a write-in option. Trump faces no serious competition for the Republican nomination.

Two recent polls of Washington voters have shown Sanders and Biden virtually tied. A loss or even delegate split here would be bad news for Sanders, who many have considered the presumptive favorite, in part because of his decisive win in the 2016 Democratic caucuses. Hillary Clinton won the presidential primary that year, but it didn’t count. (Until this year, the Democratic Party had refused to honor the primary, preferring the caucus system.)

We won’t get a complete picture of who wins Washington on Election Night, when typically only half or so of the votes are counted. The state Democratic Party is cautioning that final delegate allocations for Sanders and Biden may not be known until the election is certified in a couple weeks. As we saw in last year’s Seattle City Council elections, the later votes can shift dramatically – particularly when a flood of younger voters send in ballots late.