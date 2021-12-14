Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant is narrowly rebuffing an effort to recall her in a contest too close to call a week after the election.

Nearly 53% of District 3’s 77,500 registered voters cast ballots in the stand-alone election, the first recall attempt of a Seattle city council member to make it to a ballot.

Here’s what you need to know in the final days of vote counting:

Sawant was down in initial ballot counts on Dec. 7, but has made gains in every results update since, overtaking the recall effort on Thursday and maintaining the lead since. She currently leads with 50.4% of the more than 40,000 counted ballots cast in the recall.