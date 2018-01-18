From transportation planning to event scheduling, here's your guide for navigating the weekend's activities.

Thousands of people are expected to gather on Capitol Hill Saturday morning for a massive march to Seattle Center that will spotlight women’s rights, among a range of social-justice causes.

Then, on Sunday, businesses and nonprofits citywide will host events to spur activism beyond the streets, an effort called “Womxn Act on Seattle.”

The weekend’s activities mark one year since a record-breaking crowd of between 100,000 to 122,000 people thronged the Central District and downtown to decry Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration and express support for the rights of women and other causes. The evolving movement aims to raise awareness of a blend of issues around gender, race, sexuality and politics.

Here’s your guide for navigating the weekend’s activities:

Logistics:

People attending Saturday’s demonstration, which will begin at Cal Anderson Park, should arrive before 9:30 a.m.

A rally with music, speeches and performers will start at 10 a.m.

Then, members of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women of Seattle will lead the march at 11:30 a.m.

The crowd will head west on Pike Street and north on Fourth Avenue before entering Seattle Center from Harrison Street, according to march organizers.

People who use motorized and nonmotorized mobility vehicles, as well as strollers, will have access to the route, organizers said. Sign-language interpreters will be available.

Organizers anticipate the march to wrap up around 3 p.m.

The weather forecast calls for rain and wind speeds between 11 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. The day’s high temperature is 46 degrees.

Who will be there:

Saturday’s march will combine themes of women’s rights, civil rights, LGBTQ rights and human rights, as activists of various backgrounds and causes are invited to join.

Participants are encouraged to bring their children and families.

Numerous local social-justice and advocacy groups have signed on to the weekend’s mission.

For a full list of those organizing Saturday’s march go here, and for a rundown of Sunday’s participating businesses and nonprofits across the city, look here.

So far, more than 19,870 people on the Facebook event page have said they plan to attend the march, while some 980 people said they plan to somehow contribute to Sunday’s “Womxn Act on Seattle.”

For the latest information on Sunday’s events across the city, from as far south as the Columbia City area to as far north as Lake City, organizers of “Womxn Act on Seattle” urge people to check the program’s Facebook page. The activities include potlucks, panel discussions and performances, as well as speeches by local and state elected leaders.

Getting around:

Seattle’s 2017 march from Judkins Park to downtown Seattle set the city’s record for the largest demonstration of any kind, with an estimated 100,000 to 122,000 attendees.

The women’s marches are part of global movement that grew from Trump’s election in 2016 and has become a cultural flashpoint for the rights of women to hold public office, earn equal pay and receive adequate health care, as examples, complicated recently by the nation’s reckoning over sexual harassment at work.

Crowds across the country, world and state — including Spokane and Olympia — will rally this weekend, too.

Material from The Seattle Times archives and Associated Press contributed to this report.