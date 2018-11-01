Reporters Jim Brunner, Joseph O’Sullivan and Nina Shapiro will sit down for a discussion on Facebook Live previewing the election on Friday at 1 p.m.

In just a few days, Washington voters will decide on four statewide ballot initiatives, a U.S. Senate race, 10 U.S. House races, half the state Senate, all the state House and dozens of other local issues and races. Do you have questions leading up to the Nov. 6 election?

Reporters Jim Brunner, Joseph O’Sullivan and Nina Shapiro will sit down for a discussion on Facebook Live previewing the election Friday at 1 p.m. What’s on the ballot and how might it impact you? What’s happening in the state legislative races? What’s the latest in the heated 8th Congressional District race between Republican Dino Rossi and Democrat Kim Schrier? How important is President Trump to this election? Will there be a wave, either blue or red?

Join us as we discuss all things surrounding the 2018 election. But beforehand, please get your questions in now. We’ll pull questions from the comment section below as well as questions posted during the live chat.

In the meantime, catch up on the latest election news and get familiar with what’s on the ballot.