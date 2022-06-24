The Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, ending constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly five decades.

While the decision is likely to have some ramifications in Washington, abortions are still legal and available in the state depending on the length of pregnancy, among other factors.

The court’s overturning of the landmark court ruling is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

