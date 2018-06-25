Washington state must now assume costs covered by the loss of $53 million in annual federal funding for Western State Hospital, which is Washington's largest psychiatric facility.

OLYMPIA — Western State Hospital will lose $53 million in annual federal funding, after years of struggling to comply with inspection findings, the state Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) said Monday.

Located in Lakewood, Pierce County, Western State is Washington’s largest psychiatric facility. It holds about 850 beds for patients who are involuntarily committed due to psychiatric disorders as well as criminal defendants whose competency is in question.

The U.S. Centers for Medicare Medicaid Services notified state officials of their decision Monday. A news release from DSHS said that “although significant improvements at Western State Hospital have been made, it was not enough to pass a recent survey to retain certification for federal funding.”

Beginning July 9, the state will cover the cost of treating new patients, as opposed to the federal dollars.

“The hospital will continue providing care to patients and remains steadfast in its dedication to providing a safe and compliant hospital to serve people with mental illness,” said Cheryl Strange, DSHS secretary, in a statement.

Federal money comprises less than 20 percent of Western State’s annual funding, DSHS said.

The hospital has been at risk of losing its funding since a 2015 inspection by federal officials.

The news comes after Western State racked up another citation last month with inspectors.

Shortly before that, Gov. Jay Inslee announced a renewed push to reduce the number of civilly committed patients at Western State and Eastern State, Washington’s other state psychiatric hospital local near Spokane.

Though short on details, that plan would nearly eliminate those types of patients from the two hospitals, sending them to smaller facilities to be built in communities throughout Washington, while refocusing the state institutions on treating patients in the criminal-justice system.