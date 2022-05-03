Washington’s highest ranking elected leaders spoke out forcefully Tuesday against a draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court that, if finalized, would overturn Roe v. Wade and spell the end of legal abortion in much of the United States.

Washington’s leaders, all Democrats, raged at the Supreme Court, as they also promised that abortion would remain legal in Washington and pledged that women from more conservative states could travel here for abortions.

“Washington State was a pro-choice state, Washington state is a pro-choice state and we are going to fight like hell to keep Washington a pro-choice state,” Gov. Jay Inslee said at a quickly-arranged rally at Seattle’s Kerry Park.

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday confirmed that the draft opinion, published Monday night by Politico, was authentic, but stressed it is not a final decision and does not represent “the final position of any member.”

If Roe is ultimately overturned, abortion will remain legal in Washington.

Washington has, for more than three decades, guaranteed abortion access, regardless of the status of Roe. Initiative 120, passed narrowly by voters in 1991, stated “Every woman has the fundamental right to choose or refuse to have an abortion” before viability.

Inslee said he would “explore” further codifying abortion rights into Washington law, through potential changes to the state Constitution, although doing so would require legislative super majorities that Democrats do not currently have.

He said Washington would seek to provide “sanctuary” for Americans from other states who seek care in Washington, “because we will not allow the tentacles of Texas to get into Washington state.”

Last fall Texas passed a law that the Supreme Court has allowed to stand that allows private citizens to sue anyone who “aids or abets” an abortion.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson, at the Kerry Park rally, referenced similar legislation under consideration in Missouri that would allow lawsuits, even if the abortion is performed in another state.

“My office will fight back against this extremism whenever it threatens Washingtonians,” Ferguson said. “We will challenge it in court and I can assure you, we will win.”

On the steps of the U.S. Capitol, Sen. Maria Cantwell referenced “50 years of Republican nominees” to the court coming before the Senate “and saying they believe this is settled law.”

“They are overturning your constitutional right,” Cantwell said. “And we in America, the women of America, will march to protect these rights on behalf of all of us.”

At the Kerry Park rally, officials practically seethed with anger at the content of the draft opinion.

“If this opinion comes to pass, this will be the most horrific and unprecedented rollback of women’s rights in our history,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Seattle, said. “The leaked draft opinion is a radical, outrageous and deeply dangerous opinion, the culmination by the way of decades of insidious work from Republicans and the extreme right who have rigged the system in their favor.”

Rep. Marilyn Strickland, of Tacoma, said that the opinion could open the door for a further rollback of individual rights previously established by the Supreme Court, mentioning specifically interracial and gay marriage.

“Make no mistake, this is a door that has swung wide open,” Strickland said.

King County Executive Dow Constantine keyed on a section of the opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, that abortion was not a right “deeply rooted in the nation’s history and tradition.”

“You want me to start rattling off the outrages and atrocities that are deeply rooted in our nation’s history and tradition?” Constantine said, mentioning restrictive marriage and voting laws and slavery. “That is an insult to centuries of progress that we have made together.”