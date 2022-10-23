Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and his nonpartisan challenger Julie Anderson will face off in a debate in Spokane on Sunday afternoon.

The hourlong debate will begin at 3:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed here on seattletimes.com, as well as on other media outlets statewide.

Hobbs has served as secretary of state for about a year, since he was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee to fill the term of Kim Wyman, who left to take an election security job in the Biden administration.

Anderson, the Pierce County auditor, has stressed her status as a nonpartisan candidate, saying it is important for the state’s chief elections administrator to not be beholden to any party.

Hobbs, a longtime state senator and member of the Washington Army National Guard, has stressed his military experience as important in areas of cybersecurity.

The debate is sponsored by The Spokesman-Review, League of Women Voters, KSPS TV and the Washington State Debate Coalition, and will be broadcast from Gonzaga University in Spokane.