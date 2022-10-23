Democratic U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and her Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley face off in a debate for U.S. Senate on Sunday.

The hourlong debate will begin at 5 p.m. and will be livestreamed here on seattletimes.com, as well as on other media outlets statewide.

Murray is seeking her sixth term in the Senate, while Smiley is running for office for the first time.

Murray has run a campaign focused on reproductive rights and health care affordability, while Smiley has focused on inflation and crime.

The debate is sponsored by The Spokesman-Review, League of Women Voters, KSPS-TV and the Washington State Debate Coalition, and will be broadcast from Gonzaga University in Spokane.

Laurel Demkovich, of The Spokesman-Review, will moderate the debate.

The two candidates will meet again Oct. 30 in a one-hour “town hall” forum from the KIRO 7 studios in Seattle.