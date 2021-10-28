Seattle mayoral candidates M. Lorena González and Bruce Harrell will face off in a debate focused on public health and safety at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Washington State Debate Coalition, a program of Seattle CityClub, will host the debate — the second and final in a series — moderated by KIRO 7’s Essex Porter. Media panelists are David Kroman, Crosscut; Hana Kim, Fox 13; and Hanna Scott, KIRO Radio.



Watch here:

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has endorsed González as has another progressive East Coast senator, Bernie Sanders. Harrell is endorsed by U.S. Reps. Marilyn Strickland and Adam Smith; former Gov. Gary Locke; and former mayors Norm Rice, Greg Nickels, Charles Royer and Wes Uhlman.



The two candidates previously participated in an Oct. 14 debate where they emphasized their differences on homelessness, policing and corporate campaign contributions.

