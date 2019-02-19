The mayor is expected to announce a new plan to provide low-income residents with free transit passes. Watch it live here.

In her second yearly State of the City address Tuesday, Mayor Jenny Durkan will tout Seattle’s response to this month’s snowstorms, endorse neighborhood upzones under consideration by the City Council and announce a new plan to provide low-income residents with free transit passes.

“Transit must be reliable and affordable – because we need transit to meet our climate goals and because it makes people’s lives better,” the mayor will tell an audience at North Seattle College, according to an excerpt from prepared remarks released by her office in advance of the speech.

The speech is set to begin at 11:45 a.m.

Building on a city program launched last year that provides free ORCA transit passes to all public high-school students, “we will launch a new program with Seattle Housing Authority and King County Metro to give more than 1,500 low-income residents an unlimited, year-round ORCA card,” she’ll say.

Riders with low incomes, those over age 65 and those with a disability already are eligible for discounted transit fares.

After her first State of the City address, delivered last February at Rainier Beach High School, Durkan and Seattle encountered political storms.

The mayor appointed Carmen Best as police chief after community outrage over Best’s exclusion from a list of finalists and pushed to repeal Seattle’s head tax after watching her attempt to compromise with Amazon collapse.

Durkan notched political victories in November, as the council passed her police-union contract and her first budget and as voters approved her $600 million-plus education levy. The police contract is now in question, however, with U.S. District Judge James Robart trying to decide whether it conflicts with Seattle’s court-ordered police reforms.

The city recently emerged from a downtown Highway 99 closure relatively unscathed, only to almost immediately be hit with record snowstorms.

The Durkan administration plowed busy streets and pumped out updates on social media, though critics said the city should have done more to deal with slippery sidewalks particularly problematic for people with disabilities.

The snow underscored the depth of Seattle’s homeless crisis, as at least one person died from exposure and the administration moved about 160 people into emergency shelters. Last Friday, city and county officials seized the opportunity to connect with people who hadn’t been served before.