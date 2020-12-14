The 2020 meeting of the College of Electors for the State of Washington takes place at noon today.

Watch here:

Washington’s presidential electors will join those in other states Monday to confirm Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States.

The electors, who will cast Washington’s 12 Electoral College votes, are scheduled to meet at noon at the state Capitol in Olympia.

The ceremony, normally a formality, has drawn extra attention this year due to President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept the election results — leading to protests and threats against electors in some states. In Michigan, legislative offices were closed after threats of violence.

Trumpeting false allegations of massive vote fraud, the president and his allies have filed dozens of legal actions trying to overturn the choice of voters in swing states. Those lawsuits have been rejected by courts across the country.

Based on certified election results in all 50 states, Biden won 306 electoral votes, to Trump’s 232. Biden also won the national popular vote by more than 7 million votes, according to The Associated Press.

Advertising

In Washington, Biden won easily, taking 58% of the statewide vote. That means the state Democratic Party’s slate of electors will be casting votes today.

Washington is no one’s idea of a swing state. Still, tensions between Trump supporters and counterdemonstrators have led to violent clashes in Olympia since the Nov. 3 election. On Saturday, a Shoreline man was arrested after a shooting outside the state Capitol.

Washington State Patrol spokesman Chris Loftis said the agency is monitoring “any potential threats” related to the electoral-vote ceremony.

In an email, Loftis said, “We have both confidence and hope that we will see a safe and uninterrupted process befitting the solemnity of this essential part of our democratic process.”

Four years ago, four Washington electors went rogue and refused to vote for Hillary Clinton despite her win in the state. Their revolt was part of a futile effort to deny Clinton or Trump an Electoral College majority.

A state Democratic Party spokesperson said he expects no such drama this year. Washington passed a law in 2019 allowing removal and replacement of so-called faithless electors who refuse to abide by the popular vote.

By law, all states and the District of Columbia will cast their Electoral College votes Monday. The results will be sent to Washington, D.C., and formally tallied in a joint session of Congress set for Jan. 6, with Vice President Mike Pence presiding.