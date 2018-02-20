Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is giving her first State of the City address at 11 a.m. Tuesday. One of the things she'll talk about is a plan to provide all of Seattle's public high-school students with free, year-round transit passes.

Since taking office in late November, Durkan has picked South Seattle locations for a number of high-profile public events.

She delivered her inauguration-day speech at the Ethiopian Community Center, made a major affordable-housing announcement at the Filipino Community Center and vowed to vacate hundreds of misdemeanor marijuana convictions at Rainier Community Center.

Durkan defeated Cary Moon last year to become the city’s first woman mayor since the 1920s. She took office early because Ed Murray had resigned in September.