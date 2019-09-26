Seattle City Council candidates Andrew Lewis and Jim Pugel will clash Thursday night in a District 7 debate at Town Hall Seattle. The debate begins at 7:30 p.m.

District 7 includes runs from Pioneer Square to Magnolia, also including downtown, South Lake Union and Queen Anne.

All seven of the council’s district seats are up for grabs this year. The two candidates in each district with the most votes in August’s primary election advanced to the Nov. 5 general election.

Thursday night’s District 7 debate is the fifth in a series hosted by Seattle CityClub, with The Seattle Times, Seattle Channel, KUOW, KCTS/Crosscut, KING-TV and KOMO-TV as media partners.