Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant and District 3 challenger Egan Orion will clash Thursday night in a debate at Town Hall Seattle.

District 3 includes Central Seattle neighborhoods such as First Hill, Capitol Hill, the Central District, Mount Baker, Montlake and Madison Park.

All seven of the council’s district seats are up for grabs this year. The two candidates in each district with the most votes in August’s primary election advanced to the Nov. 5 general election.

Thursday night’s District 3 debate is the fourth in a series hosted by Seattle CityClub, with The Seattle Times, Seattle Channel, KUOW, KCTS/Crosscut, KING-TV and KOMO-TV as media partners.