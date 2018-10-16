Democratic Congressional candidates Kim Schrier, Lisa Brown and Carolyn Long each doubled or tripled the fundraising hauls of their Republican rivals, according to new Federal Election Commission filings this week for July 19-Sept. 30.

Riding a national wave of donor enthusiasm, Democratic contenders in Washington’s most competitive midterm congressional races have blown past their Republican rivals in campaign fundraising over the past few months.

The trio of Democratic candidates, Kim Schrier, Lisa Brown and Carolyn Long, each nearly doubled or tripled the fundraising hauls of their Republican rivals, according to new Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings this week, covering the period of July 19 through Sept. 30.

In Washington’s 8th Congressional District, Schrier, a pediatrician and first-time candidate, pulled in $3.7 million over the recent reporting period — more than triple the $1.1 million raised over that period by her Republican rival, former state senator and real-estate investor Dino Rossi, according to the FEC filings.

That brought Schrier to more than $5.3 million raised for the election cycle, compared with Rossi’s $4.1 million. Rossi and Schrier are competing for the open seat of retiring U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert, R-Auburn, in one of the nation’s most hard-fought and expensive midterm races.

Schrier’s totals, which she hailed as a record for any Washington congressional candidate in a quarter, put her among the top fundraisers in the country.

“I am blown away by the excitement and support from tens of thousands of individuals who are putting their faith and vote behind a community pediatrician,” Schrier said in a news release.

The Rossi campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Rossi previously had led in fundraising.

The 8th District also has been bombarded with more than $9 million in outside spending by political-action committees, which are flooding TV screens and Facebook feeds with negative ads.

In Eastern Washington’s 5th Congressional District, Democratic challenger Brown raised $2.2 million over the most recent FEC reporting period, compared with $1.3 million for Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, the fourth-ranking Republican in the House.

McMorris Rodgers has raised $5.1 million total during her re-election campaign, compared with $4.6 million for Brown, a former state senator and university chancellor.

And in a race gaining new national attention, in Southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, Democratic challenger Long, a political science professor and first-time candidate, raised $1.7 million in the latest FEC reporting period, compared with about $540,000 for fourth-term incumbent Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Vancouver.

Herrera Beutler has raised $2.1 million in total for her re-election campaign, while Long has now reached $2.4 million in donations.

The Democratic edge in recent donations is part of a national trend. An analysis by The Hill found more than 70 Democratic challengers outraised Republican incumbents in the third quarter of the year.