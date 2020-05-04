OLYMPIA — Barber shops, hair salons, professional services and some in-store retail purchases could resume on June 1 as Washington reopens its economy amid the new coronavirus, according to state Secretary of Health John Wiesman.

Those businesses are part of “phase two” in the gradual reopening plan released Friday by Gov. Jay Inslee. Along with that plan, the governor also announced an extension of the current stay-at-home order through May 31 to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Generally, for phase two, we’re anticipating that phase two could start on June 1,” Wiesman said Monday in a news briefing with reporters. “And we’ll be looking at the data during the month to make sure we’re on track for that to be able to happen.”

If the number the daily confirmed COVID-19 cases “go way down” over the next weeks, those businesses could open earlier, Wiesman said, “But we’re really not anticipating that to be the case.”

Wiesman’s remarks came as Inslee Monday signed the extension of his stay-at-home order, which includes the plan to start reopening some sectors of the economy.

Under the first phase of that gradual reopening, some businesses — such as auto dealers and landscapers — are expected to open by mid-May. In Monday’s news briefing, Inslee’s chief of staff David Postman said some of those businesses could potentially reopen “in a matter of days.”

The plan includes four phases, which lay out when other activities, such as social gatherings, can start to resume. The idea is to have three weeks between phases, so health officials can monitor case numbers as the society reopens. But that three-week clock is intended to begin June 1, Wiesman said.

Despite the loosening of restrictions — the governor had previously allowed some construction projects, nonurgent surgeries and outdoor activities like hunting and fishing to resume — Republicans remain frustrated with the pace of Inslee’s plan.

“A lot of these things could have been done weeks ago,” said House Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox of Yelm, adding later: “I think we are lagging when it comes to thinking about trying to operate a safe economy.”

