OLYMPIA – Washington voters likely will get a chance in November to decide whether the state should keep its new affirmative-action law.

The Washington Legislature this spring passed Initiative 1000, a measure championed by Gov. Jay Inslee, overturning a two-decade-old, voter-approved ban on affirmative action.

On Wednesday, opponents of the new law handed signatures to the Secretary of State’s Office to put the new law on the fall ballot as Referendum 88.

Leaders of the referendum campaign, known as Let People Vote, said they turned in roughly 176,000 signatures – and plan to submit more up through the Saturday deadline.

Roughly 130,000 signatures from registered voters are needed to qualify the measure for the Nov. 5 general election ballot.

Let People Vote has raised $690,803, according to the state Public Disclosure Commission.

The passage of I-1000 served to repeal an initiative, Initiative 200, that Washington voters approved 20 years ago. I-200 had blocked the government from giving preferential treatment to, or discriminating against, people and groups on the basis of sex, ethnicity, color, race or national origin.