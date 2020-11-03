Washington’s early voter turnout reached 72.7% — more than 3.5 million voters — as of Monday evening, continuing on what elections officials say is a record-setting pace.

The previous record of 84.6% was set in 2008.

Voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to get ballots postmarked or delivered to drop boxes. No postage is required. A list of drop-box locations is available at the Secretary of State’s website.

If you have not received your ballot in the mail, lost it, want to find a drop box, wish to track your ballot status, find a voting center where you can register, get or submit your ballot, get help if you have a disability that makes it hard to fill out a ballot, or have other questions, contact your elections office:

● King County: 206-296-8683 or st.news/vote-kingcounty

TTY: Relay 711.

● Snohomish County: 425-388-3444 or st.news/vote-snocounty

TTY/TDD: Call Washington Relay, 800-833-6388.

● Kitsap County: 360-337-7129 or st.news/vote-kitsapcounty

● Pierce County: 253-798-8683 or st.news/vote-piercecounty