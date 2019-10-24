OLYMPIA — In a win for the state’s Public Records Act, the Washington Supreme Court has ruled that the birth dates of state employees are open records.

Released Thursday, the court’s ruling stems from a long-running fight between state employee unions and a conservative group trying to reduce public-sector union membership. Employee birth dates in recent years have been a key piece of data in that fight.

The conservative Freedom Foundation has used public-records requests to obtain personal information about union members. The organization then uses that information to find and contact members and tell them they’re not obligated to pay union dues.

Thursday’s ruling comes from a 2016 case, after several unions filed motions to block disclosure of those records to the Freedom Foundation.

The respondents — which included the Washington Public Employees Association — argued among other things that their members have a right to privacy under state law and the state Constitution.

The opinion in the 5-to-4 ruling stated that neither the Public Records Act nor the state Constitution exempts those records from disclosure.

The Seattle Times, along with the Washington Coalition of Government and other groups, filed a brief in support of the Freedom Foundation.