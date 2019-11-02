Update: Access to the website was restored Sunday morning (Nov. 3) at about 1 a.m., according to the Secretary of State’s Office. More information is available here.

Portions of the Washington Secretary of State’s Office website, including the online voters’ guide, were inaccessible Saturday evening, just days before the Nov. 5 deadline for sending in ballots.

Voters should instead use VoteWa.gov to access an online voters’ guide, which provides an overview of measures and candidates appearing on the ballot. After entering your name and date of birth on the site, click “submit” and then “voters’ guide.”

The Secretary of State site was down because of a network outage due to a fiber being cut, said Secretary of State’s Office spokeswoman Kylee Zabel. The outage was affecting multiple state agencies, Zabel said, but further details were not immediately available Saturday.

The state’s IT agency, WaTech, was working to repair the outage but hadn’t provided an estimated time for when the sites may be back, Zabel said.

Montlake resident Fred Ingham tried accessing the voter guide Saturday after he couldn’t find his hard copy that had come in the mail, only to find that the site was down.

“It’s kind of ridiculous on the weekend before the election that something like this would happen, but hopefully it can be resolved quickly,” Ingham said.

The VoteWa site, which was accessible Saturday night, is part of the state’s new voter-information system. The system faced problems in advance of the August primary but ran smoothly on election night.

“We want to first apologize for the inconvenience this is causing voters,” Zabel said about the outage Saturday. “We hope WaTech is able to repair the outage and get our system up soon. However, we are proud of our new VoteWA system that has been able to provide resources to voters.”