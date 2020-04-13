OLYMPIA — Facing pressure over they are responding to the new coroanvirus inside Washington’s correctional facilities, state officials Monday announced they would set free as many as 950 prisoners to provide more physical distance and limit any potential outbreaks.

To do that, Corrections Secretary Stephen Sinclair will grant emergency furloughs to inmates in minimum custody settings who meet certain criteria, according to a news release from the agency.

Some prisoners will be freed through the commutation process, while others will be released through a graduated reentry program, according to Gov. Jay Inslee’s office.

“This will help allow for increased physical distancing throughout the Department of Corrections’ system, reducing the population by up to 950 people to continue to reduce the risks to incarcerated individuals while balancing public safety concerns,“ Inslee said in a news statement.

The response comes after the state Supreme Court Friday evening ordered Inslee and Sinclair to take “all necessary steps” in order to protect inmates in state prisons from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday’s decision was announced at roughly the same time state officials filed a 153-page report ordered by the court to describe how they are working to keep prisoners safe from outbreaks of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

The report outlines steps that the DOC has taken to limit any outbreaks of COVID-19. The agency described its efforts to follow guidelines set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to try and implement social distancing, as well as setting up isolation and quarantine units.

That ruling came after an emergency motion on behalf of inmates by Columbia Legal Services, which required a report from the state by Monday on steps they are taking to protect prisoners and to show their “emergency plan for implementation.”

The justices’ unanimous opinion did not require the immediate release of prisoners to free up space for social distancing, nor did it grant a request to appoint a “special master” to help oversee corrections officials’ response to the outbreak.

That emergency motion was prompted by a mass disturbance at Monroe Correctional Complex after fears of a COVID-19 outbreak there.

As of Monday, seven prisoners and five corrections staffers at the prison had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the agency’s website.

The original lawsuit by Columbia Legal Services was filed late last month on behalf of five prison inmates with medical conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease, which leave them vulnerable to serious harm or death if they become infected by the coronavirus.

