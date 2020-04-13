OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Corrections plans to transfer some prisoners back to their counties of conviction in order to provide more physical distance in state correctional facilities to limit any potential coronavirus outbreak.

To do that, Corrections Secretary Stephen Sinclair will grant emergency furloughs to incarcerated individuals in minimum custody settings who meet certain criteria, according to a news release from the agency.

State officials Monday filed a 153-page report on how they are working to keep inmates in Washington’s prisons safe from outbreaks of the new coronavirus.

The report outlines steps that the DOC has taken to limit any outbreaks of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. The agency outlined its efforts to follow guidelines set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to try and implement social distancing, as well as setting up isolation and quarantine units.

The response comes after the state Supreme Court Friday evening ordered Gov. Jay Inslee and DOC Secretary Steve Sinclair to take “all necessary steps” in order to protect inmates in state prisons from the COVID-19 pandemic.

That ruling came after an emergency motion on behalf of inmates by Columbia Legal Services, which required a report from the state by Monday on steps they are taking to protect prisoners and to show their “emergency plan for implementation.”

The justices’ unanimous opinion did not require the immediate release of prisoners to free up space for social distancing, nor did it grant a request to appoint a “special master” to help oversee corrections officials’ response to the outbreak.

That emergency motion was prompted by a mass disturbance at Monroe Correctional Complex after fears of a COVID-19 outbreak there.

As of Monday, seven prisoners and five corrections staffers at the prison had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the agency’s website.

The original lawsuit by Columbia Legal Services was filed late last month on behalf of five prison inmates with medical conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease, which leave them vulnerable to serious harm or death if they become infected by the coronavirus.

