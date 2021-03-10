OLYMPIA — Dollars for COVID-19 vaccinations and contact-tracing. Relief for K-12 schools. Child-care funding. Aid to state and local governments. Help for transit.

Wednesday’s approval in the U.S. House of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package will channel billions of dollars to Washington state as schools, businesses, governments and people begin to chart a course toward recovery from a year living with a global pandemic.

Dubbed the American Rescue Plan, the legislation directs a fire hose of money to Washington, including its cities and counties. The state is set to receive $1.9 billion for K-12 schools; $655 million for higher-education institutions; and $635 million for child care, according to numbers shared by the office of Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Medina.

Washington will also receive $7.1 billion in aid for local, county and state governments that saw tax collections drop last year amid the economic downturn caused by the virus and restrictions to stem outbreaks.

Of that, $4.25 billion will go to the state level just as legislators in Olympia prepare new, two-year budget proposals that fund everything from schools and parks, to prisons, environmental programs and social services.

Local government aid, meanwhile, includes $437 million for King County and $239 million for Seattle. Snohomish County will receive $159.5 million.

Advertising

Those dollars come atop funding in the package to combat COVID-19 and accelerate vaccinations, the much touted $1,400 stimulus checks and assistance for families with children.

“That is a massive package of relief for people who are hurting,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, in an interview. “Money in people’s pockets.”

One change from previous COVID-19 aid packages passed by Congress, said Jayapal, is that smaller cities will get aid dollars.

The new package sprinkles that money in communities across the state, from Arlington, Bothell and Burien, to Chelan, Hoquiam and Twisp.

The funding is designed in part to get Washington’s K-12 schools back open. The money would help schools get equipped with protective gear and air-ventilation systems needed to reopen safely.

“I think this money will get out very, very quickly,” said Jayapal.

Advertising

In a statement, DelBene hailed a provision in the bill that expands the Child Tax Credit, which she said was modeled after an earlier proposal by her.

That component will give regular payments to families of as much as $300 per month for each child, and make that available for some lower-income families who don’t qualify, according to the statement.

“For all the parents wondering how they’ll put food on the table, for all the laid-off workers trying to keep a roof over their heads, for all the small businesses trying to keep their lights on, and for all the medical professionals exhausted from fighting this virus for over a year: help is on the way,” said DelBene in prepared remarks.

Wednesday’s House approval came along party lines, with Jayapal, DelBene and five other Democrats voting in favor. Republican Reps. Dan Newhouse of Sunnyside, Jaime Herrera Beutler of Battle Ground and Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Spokane voted against it.

In a statement, Herrera Beutler noted her support for previous COVID-19 aid packages and said she would have supported a more narrowly tailored proposal.

Advertising

But this package, “tacked on a bloated wish list of nonessential items like wiping out most of San Francisco’s budget deficit,” she said, and delayed the distribution of some education funding for later years, which won’t help schools reopen.

“That’s not what southwest Washington families want, and this bill as a whole is not what America needs right now,” said Herrera Beutler in prepared remarks.

The package heads to the desk of President Joe Biden for his signature.